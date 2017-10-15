Does The ‘Counting On’ Special Confirm Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Shotgun Wedding?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may have exchanged wedding vows back in May, but TLC is just gearing up for their 2-hour wedding special. People Magazine released an exclusive preview of the special, which showed a tender moment between Joy-Anna and Austin before the guests arrived at the wedding.

In the moment the pair shared (with the cameras), they got to take in the decorated church before he showed her a gift he created just for her. The groom-to-be made a shadow box with all of the flowers he’s given her throughout their relationship, and a special heartfelt letter inside.

Ever since the pair suddenly moved their wedding from October to May, many have been wondering if they were hiding something, like perhaps Joy-Anna being pregnant. Although this is no big deal for many people, for the Duggar family, sex before or outside of marriage is almost a cardinal sin.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has had rumors swirling around her relationship with Austin since last December, but the young bride amped up the gossip by debuting a belly bump that she claimed was three months, that looked closer to five or six.

She also wrote that she could feel the baby kick, though an obstetrician consulting Radar Online, who had never treated Joy, said that fetal movement isn’t felt until later on in the pregnancy.

first bump picture on Instagram. #BumpSelfieOne A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

throw back to the best day of my life marrying my best friend A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Sep 29, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

So what does all of this have to do with Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s wedding special? On the special, it appears that Joy-Anna and her husband’s decorations are all autumnal themed, which would be incredibly strange for a May wedding. However, had the wedding taken place in October when it was announced, it would make perfect sense.

The flowers that decorate the church are all orange and white, while the church’s altar is decorated with what looks to be wheat tied together, representing an autumnal harvest.

While this certainly doesn’t confirm anything, it does provide a big clue as to whether or not the wedding truly was moved at the last minute, or if they set up a fake wedding date to deter paparazzi and unwanted guests from making an appearance.

[Featured Image by Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth/Instagram]