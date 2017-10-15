Larry Flynt Offering $10 Million For Dirt Leading To Donald Trump Impeachment

Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt is offering a $10 million bounty for dirt leading to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

CNBC reported that the 74-year-old longtime publisher recently took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post heralding his offer. In his advertisement, Flynt lists six acts he believes to be grounds for impeachment, chief among them colluding with a “hostile foreign power to rig our election,” and “inciting violent civil strife.”

The Trump administration is now under investigation for possibly working with the Russian government during his 2016 campaign and the president has faced widespread criticism for his reaction to a recent white supremacist demonstration in Virginia where an anti-protester was killed.

Flynt stressed that his offer is genuine and he is hopeful someone will step forward with the kind of information he is looking for before long.

“I do not expect any of Trump’s billionaire cronies to rat him out, but I am confident that there are many people in the know for whom $10 million is a lot of money,” he said in his ad. “And just because you pay for information, doesn’t mean it’s not good. Make no mistake, I fully intend to pay the entire sum.”

Flynt added he feels taking on such a responsibility is his “patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans, to dump Trump before it’s too late.”

The ad lists a number tipsters can call and an email address. The Post has also reported that the hotline will be staffed on weekdays for the next two weeks, between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT.

Dealing with the Flynt offer clearly may not be the only worry Trump is dealing with these days.

A new national poll finds less than one in three registered voters believe Trump and the federal government has done enough to aid the people of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The new POLITICO/Morning Consult survey finds that just 32 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the crisis, compared to 51 percent who feel the government hasn’t done enough.

Trump has brushed aside much of the criticism as the work of the “fake news media.”

“We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico,” he tweeted earlier this month. “Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates, people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military.”

Nearly 75 percent of Democrats express displeasure with Trump’s job on Puerto Rico, compared to 49 percent of independents and 27 percent of Republicans.

Beyond that, a recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 52 percent of respondents agreed Trump cares little about the problems now facing residents of Puerto Rico.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]