Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump In San Francisco

While it hasn’t been confirmed or denied if Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, the 33-year-old Kardashian was seen in San Francisco showing off a tiny baby bump. Since news of her reported pregnancy has leaked, Khloe has been careful to hide her body behind big coats and other baggy clothing, but this weekend, she let it all hang out.

It is still debatable whether or not she’s showing off a baby bump at all in the most recent photos, but one can tell that her lower half still looks a bit rounder, even if it is just from her shirt being tucked in. You can see the full set of photos here.

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly a few months pregnant by her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The famous Kardashian has previously undergone fertility treatments with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, but Khloe now claims that it is Lamar who had difficulty getting pregnant, not her.

Although Khloe Kardashian has turned into a fitness buff in recent years, it is reported she is fighting sugary pregnancy cravings.

Reportedly, Khloe Kardashian’s eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian is also expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. She has three other children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, though her relationship with him remains tumultuous due to his reported issues with alcohol and drugs.

Khloe Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is also reportedly expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. This has been the biggest Kardashian-Jenner bombshell, as she is only 20 years old and hasn’t been dating Travis for all that long. The pair became official in May, only a month after calling it quits on her several year long relationship with rapper Tyga. Supposedly, Tyga is also pushing for a paternity test due to the fact that there was such a short gap between their relationships.

Kim Kardashian, the most famous of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, is the only one thus far who has confirmed that she is expecting. The mother-of-two is having her third baby via a surrogate due to issues that she experienced during her other pregnancies.

If it is true that all of the sisters are pregnant, it certainly will be a baby boom for the family.

