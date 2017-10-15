Rose McGowan Calls James Corden A ‘Motherf****** Piglet’ For Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Jokes At Gala

Rose McGowan, who recently accused disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, continues to call out celebrities whom she thinks are being complicit in rape culture. The 44-year-old actress also put Late Late Show host James Corden, 39, on blast for a joke he made about the movie mogul at the amFAR gala in Los Angeles on October 13. McGowan, along with many of her supporters, found Corden’s joke to be tasteless, and the actress enumerated the reasons in her subsequent tweets.

“This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A,” Corden said in his opening monologue. “It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

“If you don’t like that joke, you should probably leave now,” he said after hearing the mixed response from the audience. “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,” he added. “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Rose McGowan didn’t hold back in giving James Corden a piece of her mind, throwing in a barbed insult at the late night host by tweeting, “YOU MOTHERF****** PIGLET” on the morning of October 15.

James Corden's Harvey Weinstein jokes didn't sit well with Hollywood #TooSoon https://t.co/5rgSsWQdXN pic.twitter.com/KctrOibwit — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) October 15, 2017

McGowan then published subsequent tweets to point out why she found Corden’s monologue distasteful.

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

1) James Corden is a close friend of HW’s — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

2) Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are. https://t.co/HBqNxnpr7N — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

Rose McGowan, who is one of the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, has taken to Twitter to become an active voice in taking to task rape enablers and in empowering women who are victims of rape and sexual assault. She has been openly critical of those who may have known about the Hollywood producer’s abusive behavior for years. Perhaps her most notable take down was when she accused Ben Affleck of lying after the Dawn of Justice actor posted a Facebook message publicly condemning Harvey Weinstein for his history of sexual abuse. Since then, Affleck’s own alleged history of sexual abuse has been brought up as well.

Her powerful rampage against rape culture and misogyny was derailed for a short while when her account got suspended on Twitter, thus giving rise to the #WomenBoycottTwitter movement. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later explained that McGowan’s account was suspended because she tweeted a private phone number which was a direct violation of the company’s terms of service, as reported by CNBC.

What are your thoughts on Rose McGowan’s take down of James Corden on Twitter? Feel free to share your thoughts on the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]