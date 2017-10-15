‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz On His New ‘Celebrity Car Wars’ Gig: Will He And Brandi Return For Season 11?

As the recent news that Storage Wars Season 11 is starting sometime in November, there was also the surprising news that Jarrod Schulz has been participating in the crazy driving challenges on the Asian reality show Celebrity Car Wars. Why is Jarrod doing this show, and could this affect whether Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante will still return to the A&E reality show and bid on storage lockers?

Jarrod Schulz has gone solo for Celebrity Car Wars Season 2. Describing this experience as “the most fun I’ve had ‘working’ in a while,” this Asian History Channel show is “a rollicking, hour-long action reality series that’s a mix of competition, fun, rivalries and adventure.”

Why would Jarrod want to go to the Philippines to participate in a reality show that most of his hometown friends can’t see on their regular programming?

“I like to do things that are undetermined. It’s got to be a surprise. I like to take a chance and not know the outcome.”

When Brandi and Jarrod attended History Con in Manila over a year ago, Jarrod saw a highlight reel for the show and claims he thought “That’s right up my alley.” He loved this idea so much he wanted to put his name in for a second season–assuming that they would film another.

“I talked to the network (executives) and told them if they made a second season, I wanted to be involved in it.”

Although the competition is fierce on the show, Jarrod got along with everyone, and really enjoyed hanging out with the other contestants when they were off-camera.

“We got along really well off-camera. I spent time with each contestant whether individually or as a group.”

Who is Schulz competing against in Celebrity Car Wars? Guy Ratchanont, Phoemela Baranda, Aerin Yuktadatta, Harith Iskander and Dominic Lau are all competing against Jerrod. If these names don’t sound familiar, it is because they are all well known celebrities in the Asian market.

According to Star 2 who spoke with Schulz via the phone, he considered Lau his “biggest competition.”

The most fun I've had "working" in awhile #historyasia #storagewars #outlawapparel A post shared by Jarrod Schulz (@jarrodschulz) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Although he mixed easily with his fellow competitors, language issues made the actual competitions more challenging. For example, he had to stuff as many people as possible into a car, and it was tough to get small town locals, with limited English, willing to cooperate.

“A lot of the car challenges, and along with it the possibility of crashing and running into each other, wasn’t as challenging as being put in the middle of a town in the Philippines and trying to communicate and convince the locals to get in a car.”‘

Just a little fishing hut. On today's job site. #CelebrityCarWars2 #outlawapparel A post shared by Jarrod Schulz (@jarrodschulz) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Unlike his trip with Brandi, where the couple stayed in “the nicest hotels,” competing on Celebrity Car Wars put him in the middle of small villages in the Philippines. Jarrod stayed with locals, fully immersing him into the local culture.

“We ate where the locals ate, shopped where they shopped. It was eye opening for me to see the different cultures and how they live.”

Sounds like he had an amazing travel and reality show experience. But once he returned home, he was back in the storage locker auction game.

Does Jarrod have any hints about what makes a good storage locker? Besides his love of safes, Jarrod says that a locker that looks as if it was packed with care always reveals that the contents inside are valuable.

“You learn over time the most important thing about a storage unit is, if people pack it and keep it nice and neat it means they take pride in their stuff. So they probably have better quality items than somebody who just throws everything in there.”

All work and no play! #CelebrityCarWars2 A post shared by Jarrod Schulz (@jarrodschulz) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

The Inquisitr has already reported that Storage Wars is filming Season 11, with many stars returning including Jarrod and Brandi, as well as Dan and Laura Dotson, Darrell Sheets, and Mary Padian. The first show of the new season will air sometime in November.

All new Storage Wars April 12th A post shared by Jarrod Schulz (@jarrodschulz) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Are you looking forward to more Storage Wars episodes? Will you be watching Celebrity Car Wars to watch Jarrod compete?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for A&E Networks]