NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Looking To Trade Players In Order To Add Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson signing the Milwaukee Bucks seems like a done deal. If Jefferson were to sign with the Bucks, the Bucks would find themselves compelled to trade away at least one player. The Milwaukee Bucks making a trade before attempting to add Richard Jefferson allows them to stay clear from the NBA’s luxury tax threshold.

There is mutual interest between Richard Jefferson and the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Bleacher Report. Many expect the Bucks to add Jefferson this Monday. The Bucks could conceivably make a trade, clearing up cap room anytime between now and Monday when Richard Jefferson clears waivers.

Last Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder, and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in a cost-cutting move (courtesy of Yahoo Sports). Once the Hawks made the acquisition of Jefferson, they immediately waived him, allowing him to become a free agent if he does clear waivers.

Richard Jefferson to the Milwaukee Bucks is viewed as an intelligent move for two reasons — familiarity and veteran leadership.

The ongoing admiration between Jefferson and the Bucks’ organization stems from the relationship the former Cleveland Cavaliers’ stalwart has with Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd. Jefferson and Kidd were teammates on the team formerly known as the New Jersey Nets. Together, Jefferson and Kidd went to the NBA Finals. They remain good friends this day.

Members of the Nets’ front office from Richard Jefferson’s tenure are the decision-makers for the Bucks. Knowing what Jefferson can do, even at age 37, is alluring to the Bucks’ front office and coaching staff. Jefferson brings a championship pedigree and can mentor a young Milwaukee Bucks’ locker room with his presence.

Richard Jefferson would also add toughness and shooting to the Milwaukee Bucks. He is viewed as a plus-defensive player despite his best days being ahead of him. If the Milwaukee Bucks want to take the next leap forward in a wide open Eastern Conference, they need another perimeter defender.

Adding Jefferson would all but require the Milwaukee Bucks to trade someone. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are working the phones to find takers for both guard Rashad Vaughn and center John Henson.

Success in trading Vaughn and Henson would allow the Bucks to sign Richard Jefferson and have some breathing room at the luxury tax figure. The Bucks are open to offering a second-round pick with Vaughn to any interested teams. Out of the two, Rashad Vaughn is the player the Milwaukee Bucks should be able to find a taker for without issue.

An NBA team looking to trade for Rashad Vaughn would receive a shooting guard who is still on his rookie contract. The Bucks know that Vaughn has potential. However, he is buried on their bench behind Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavadova. Vaughn’s cap-friendly contract makes him the best candidate for a trade by the Bucks.

NBA trade scenarios for John Henson are different.

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Henson to a contract extension, which began last season. Henson has three years remaining on the de-escalating deal, with over $31 million left. The Bucks would have to take on a bad contract in order to move John Henson. The Bucks are up against the luxury tax number as they currently stand, with a little more than $1.5 million worth of wiggle room.

Potentially adding Richard Jefferson without making a trade puts the Milwaukee Bucks within $5,000 of the tax penalty. It also eliminates the Bucks’ ability to have any flexibility until a trade happens.

The Milwaukee Bucks are not the only team interested in signing Richard Jefferson. The Boston Celtics are rumored to be interested in adding Jefferson as well, according to 247 Sports.

The Celtics are title contenders, having added Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to the mix. Jefferson could catapult the Celtics ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

