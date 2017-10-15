‘SNL’ Depicts Kellyanne Conway In Sewer As Stephen King’s Pennywise From ‘It’ — Video

Kellyanne Conway was the topic of a parody for a Saturday Night Live segment last night as she morphed into Pennywise the sewer-dwelling clown from the movie, It. Despite some folks taking offense to the skit with depicting Kellyanne in the sewer as the clown, Twitter users hopped on the SNL Twitter page and seemed to give the parody thumbs up. You can see the skit on the YouTube video at the end of this article

On Saturday night Kate McKinnon, who impersonates Kellyanne Conway for the show, turned the volume up on her “manic energy.” McKinnon turned Conway into Pennywise the Clown, which is a clown that originally came from the imagination of Stephen King as a monster for his movie, It.

The skit had her talking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who was impersonated by another SNL cast member. Cooper stood outside the sewer in the rain, donned in a yellow rain slicker and talked to the Conway character whose face was visible as the water rushed by. The skit had the Conway clown-character saying to Cooper:

“Put me on TV,” as you see the Kellyanne impersonator beg a perplexed Anderson Cooper from the sewers. She continues saying, “I’ll give you quote, I’ll give you crazy, crazy quote. How about this? ‘Okay, so, Puerto Rico was actually worse before Hurricane Maria, and the hurricane actually did blow some buildings back together, and I don’t know why Elizabeth Warren won’t tweet about that.”

VOX calls McKinnon’s impression of Kellyanne, “one of the great gifts of the SNL season so far.” Still, others thought the show went too far portraying Kellyanne as the sewer-dwelling clown. USA Today reports that “Saturday Night Live: Kellyanne Conway is It — and not in a good way.”

The parody had all the makings of a Pennywise scene, with Anderson Cooper coming upon Kellyanne when he chases his news program papers floating in a stream of rainwater to the sewer and encounters Kellyanne as Pennywise. A cop comes along and tells the Cooper character how she drags someone down there every day and warns Copper to stay away, which is how the Rolling Stone Magazine describes the scene.

Then you see Cicily Strong’s Rachel Maddow in the sewer with Kellyanne and she tells Cooper how she can float and “you’ll float too.” Hillary Clinton is also impersonated in this skit as she comes along and reaches up from the sewer to give Cooper a copy of her book What Happened. Against his better judgment he does and Pennywise the Clown bites off his arm, leaving him a bloody mess.

Cooper wakes up on the set of CNN to find it was all a dream, but when a red balloon floats in front of him on the set, he turns to see that Kellyanne Conway is his guest. The folks on social media who left comments on the SNL Twitter page seemed to give this skit an overall thumbs up. Sunday mornings Fox & Friends Weekend didn’t find it funny depicting Kellyanne in a sewer as a clown. One of the guests, who said Kellyanne was a personal friend did offer up that she has a terrific sense of humor, but he also doubted that she would find her portrayal on SNL Conway-wise, funny. So far there’s been no word from the White House Press Secretary.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]