Nick Lachey says Wife Vanessa Was Never Feuding With ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Nick Lachey says the media has it wrong when it comes to a reported “feud” between his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and her Dancing With the Stars partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Two weeks after Maks skipped a live show, fueling rumors that he does not get along with his DWTS celebrity partner, Lachey’s husband (who is, incidentally, partnered with Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd) tells Insider there is no conflict with Vanessa and the Ukrainian pro dancer.

“There’s no personality issue, there’s no conflict,” Nick told Insider.

“I don’t know what the press has been reporting in detail, but I can say that they’re fine and Peta and I are fine. It’s all good.”

Lachey added that he is happy that Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back in the ballroom and that his wife and the pro dancer were able to pick up where they left off.

Two weeks ago, Vanessa Lachey was forced to perform on the live DWTS Week 3 show without Maks when the pro no-showed due to a “personal issue.” Vanessa danced with replacement Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten, and rumors quickly began to surface that there was tension between Chmerkovskiy and Lachey. A source for E! News even said Maks and Vanessa’s personalities “completely clashed and they really don’t get along off the set.”

While Maksim Chmerkovskiy later apologized for his absence on the show, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his absence and offering an apology to Vanessa, many fans wondered exactly what went down. Now, Nick Lachey says he’s not sure exactly why Maks skipped the Week 3 show, but he says it had nothing to do with Vanessa. Nick also acknowledged the pro had to “deal with some stuff” and that he got it taken care of.

“He needed to deal with some stuff and, to the best of my knowledge did, and they came back and picked right up where they left off and had a beautiful dance,” Nick said of the couple’s Week 4 rumba. “You know, we’ve all got stuff going on in our lives all the time and sometimes other things take priority.”

Nick Lachey made it clear that Maks’ one-week absence was a separate issue and that he has not seen any clashes between his wife and the pro dancer.

“They’ve been fine every time I’ve been around them,” Lachey said, adding that the media sometimes wants to “create a soap opera where there’s not necessarily always a soap opera.”

“As far as I’ve seen, everything is great and as far as the dances are concerned, they’ve killed those,” Nick said. “Whatever they’re doing, it’s working.”

While it is very rare for a Dancing With the Stars pro to skip a week from the show unless it’s due to an injury, Maks reunited with Vanessa for the popular Most Memorable Year week, where they looked back at the year 2016 when Nick and Vanessa’s son was born 10 weeks premature.

Vanessa Lachey has been one of the top-scoring celebrity dancers this season on Dancing With the Stars. For the upcoming Disney-themed Week, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey will dance first as they perform a waltz to “Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra” from the classic Disney movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Take a look at the video below to see Vanessa Lachey performing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars.

