Professor Hillary Clinton? Columbia University Claims She Could Return To Teaching In 2018 [Report]

Hillary Clinton is testing the water on a return to a teaching position, the NY Daily News reported. The Former U.S. Secretary of State is in talks with Columbia University for a formal role. According to the report, Clinton is under discussion for a university professor role that would allow Hillary to lecture at a variety of schools and departments without a strict course load that would require a daily schedule.

Clinton is expected to consider the professor position for several months, as the offer from Columbia would likely start in August of 2018. A source close to Hillary confirmed that there had been talks with Columbia University but pointed out “nothing has been decided, yet.”

Another source stated that Hillary is trying to decide what to do. She doesn’t want to take on a role that would limit her to check in daily and prevent her from doing speeches and work on other projects.

Hillary isn’t expected to decide for a few months. A source close to her explained that, if she decided to take the job, she would likely start within a few months. The source again pointed out that Mrs. Clinton has not decided anything yet.

Hillary won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election but still lost the White House bid to Donald Trump. Clinton penned her third memoir, titled What Happened, a 469-page book which dissects her loss to the former reality television star in detail.

Clinton’s book tour is expected to last through January. After her tour concludes, Hillary will decide if she wants to join the Columbia University faculty. It’s not clear when Clinton would determine if she is ready to tackle a professor role, but source claim it should be within a few months.

A top professor at Columbia University stated that it was premature to talk about Hillary taking on a professor role. However, Kenneth Prewitt confirmed that there have been “talks” between Columbia University and Mrs. Clinton.

[Featured Image by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images]