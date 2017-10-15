Prince William And Kate Set To Break Royal Tradition Once Prince George Leaves Prep School

Prince William and Kate may shun royal tradition once their son Prince George finishes his primary education at Thomas’s Battersea in London, the Daily Mail reports. The third in line to the throne has settled himself at the all-boys school, but he could very well be the first royal to attend a mixed-gender school several years from now.

By all indications, chances are the prince will be attending Brighton College in the future as figures from 2017 show that it’s a popular destination for students who attend Thomas’s Battersea.

Brighton College’s headmaster says that it would be “groundbreaking” if Prince William and Kate Middleton choose to continue Prince George’s education in their institution’s school grounds.

As an educator, the school headmaster is of the firm belief that mixed gender schools give students much better preparation for a world where men and women are treated equally.

He believes that this approach to education reflects the “feeling of modern parents who feel increasingly strongly that segregating their sons from their daughters is unnatural and not obvious preparation for a world where women and men are equal partners at work.”

In early September, Prince George entered his first day of school accompanied by his father Prince William. Unfortunately, his mom Kate Middleton announced her third pregnancy just weeks before. Due to extreme morning sickness, she was not able to come with them.

It was widely believed that George will be attending Wetherby, just like his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry.

But Prince George broke the royal mold, as Kensington Palace confirmed in March that he is set to attend Thomas’s Battersea in London, as reported by Vanity Fair. According to the Tatler School Guide, the co-ed private school costs over £6,000 for a single term. Students start their first term at the school at 4-years-old and leave once they turn 11 or 13.

Located at the southern bank of the Thames not far from Battersea Park, Thomas’s Battersea is just a 30 minute drive away from Kensington Palace.

Both Prince William and Harry attended Wetherby until the age of 8. They went on to board at Ludgrove School in Berkshire and Eton College near Windsor.

Prince William earned his Art History degree from University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland — where he met his future wife Kate Middleton.

