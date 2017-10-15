Donald Trump To Continue Diplomatic Effort With North Korea ‘Until First Bomb Drops,’ Says Rex Tillerson

The Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has seemingly gone against President Donald Trump’s words and cleared things up concerning North Korea. The many tweets by Trump suggested that United States of America and North Korea will be not able to calm the tension with talks.

In his recent interview with CNN, Tillerson provided some insights on the diplomatic efforts that are in place with North Korea, opposite of what was claimed by President Trump. In his tweet early this month, Donald Trump has called Kim Jong-Un, Little Rocket Man, and had revealed that he has told Secretary of State that he is wasting his time with consular talks with North Korea. The president added that he will do what needs to be done.

However, in his interview, Rex Tillerson has claimed that Donald Trump has clearly urged him to continue diplomatic efforts. The Secretary of State continued saying that the potential peace talks with North Korea will continue “until the first bomb drops.”

The statement comes after rising tension between Washington and Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and President Trump have engaged in a war of words recently. While North Korea is vowing to develop more powerful nuclear weapons, the United States is devising plans jointly with South Korea.

According to Daily Express, during the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Russia, North Korean parliament First Deputy Speaker An Tong Chun has given serious warnings to the United States. He has said that his country is looking forward to a peaceful future and anyone coming in their way will be eliminated.

“Our country wants to have peaceful future. Therefore, in order to achieve peace, we are prepared to eliminate the enemies that want to get in the way of this future.”

In addition, the state-run Korean Central News Agency released threatening words claiming that the Korean peninsula is near war due to the “war merchant” U.S. The agency added that Donald Trump needs attention and claimed that the United States is abusing nuclear trade for world domination. In the statements released, Donald Trump is called as a war maniac who is calling for the total destruction of North Korea.

“The US is the war merchant and strangler of peace which gives rise to dispute and conflicts around the world in order to draw water to its mill regardless of the existence of mankind. It is working hard to fatten its munitions monopolies and create the imbalance of force and the military confrontation in certain regions through arms sales and lead them to physical conflict. And then, it attempts to send its armed forces under the veil of ‘peace defender’ and occupy them.”

Also, Australian retired general Barry McCaffrey expressed his concerns over tension between North Korea and the U.S. during his interview with the NBC. He said that Trump is “overloading” the nuclear weapons and military. North Korea has already issued a chilling warning to the United States and its allies.

“Lately, Australia is showing dangerous moves of zealously joining the frenzied political and military provocations of the US against the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)… Should Australia continue to follow the US in imposing military, economic and diplomatic pressure upon the DPRK despite our repeated warnings, they will not be able to avoid a disaster,” as reported by Korean Central News Agency.

