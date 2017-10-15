‘Speak American’: New Jersey Teacher Tells Class Troops Aren’t Fighting For Their Right To Speak Spanish

A New Jersey teacher told a classroom of high school students to “speak American,” and reminded them that troops “aren’t fighting for your right to speak Spanish,” Raw Story is reporting. The video has ignited fierce debate over whether or not her actions were racist, or were a justified call for respect and decorum in the classroom.

On Thursday, a 25-second video clip emerged on social media, showing a female teacher, who was identified on social media, but has not been identified in the news media, chastising a student for speaking Spanish. It is not clear, as of this writing, when the incident at Cliffside Park High School in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, occurred.

“Men and women are fighting. They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish. They are fighting for your right to speak American.”

It is also not known what was going on in the classroom before the incident occurred, or what prompted the teacher to say those words.

Her remarks drew boos and derision from the classroom, with one student getting up to leave. As he leaves the classroom, he can be heard saying, “you’re being racist, I know how to speak English.” As he leaves, the teacher repeatedly says, “Goodbye! Goodbye!”

The incident has ignited fierce debate among students, alumni, and parents connected with the school, which has a diverse student body and a large number of Latino students.

Some called the teacher a “great person” and a “wonderful teacher.” Others suggested that students in a classroom where the lessons are taught in English should themselves only speak in English, out of respect for the teacher and the other students.

However, Alana Lopez, a freshman at the school, was taken aback.

“It’s really disrespectful. That’s not right. You don’t do that.”

Others are calling for the teacher to resign.

On Friday, according to WXIN-TV (Indianapolis), the school principal called an assembly to discuss the incident. It’s not clear, as of this writing, what was said during the assembly, but it appears that not all students are satisfied with the outcome: many are planning to walk out of class in protest on Monday.

Meanwhile, the students who walked out of the classroom during the original incident will not be punished.

