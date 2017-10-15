Since Ivana Trump released her memoir, Raising Trump, Melania Trump has expressed her displeasure, but people are wondering, what does Donald Trump think of Ivana’s book? A White House source is saying that Donald Trump is unhappy, but that he needs to tread carefully because Ivana Trump is the mother of three of his children. For now, Donald Trump is going to allow his current wife, Melania, to be the one who fires back from the White House.

Ivana Trump got under Melania Trump’s skin by saying in her book, Raising Trump, that she is actually the First Lady.

“Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or anything like that because I’m the first Trump wife. I’m the first lady, ok?”

Ivana Trump also added that Donald Trump consults her and that she has his direct line at the White House to call Trump anytime she wants, adding that if she were the current White House First Lady she would have things running much smoother (some more shade thrown at Melania).

“[I] would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom.”

Ivana Trump: "I am glad Melania is there and I am here" https://t.co/vEeZ6miarm pic.twitter.com/DHKG0UxQIh — The Hill (@thehill) October 10, 2017

But while Donald Trump would allegedly like to go on the record to clear things up and explain that many of the assertions in Raising Trump aren’t true, he doesn’t want to embarrass Ivana. A White House source talked to Richard Johnson of Page Six to clear up several things Ivana Trump reported in Raising Trump that Donald Trump says are simply untrue.

“She’s the mother of three of his children, and he doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment, but it’s not true. Why would he call her for advice when he hasn’t even invited her once to the White House?”

Even though Ivana Trump reports that she and Donald, and now Melania are “kin,” Ivana was not asked to sit with the family at the Inauguration, and she did not attend any of the Inaugural Balls.

And then there is the question of the ambassadorship to the Czech Republic, which Ivana Trump publicly said she wanted back in February, and now says she has turned down.

“She claims she was offered the post of ambassador to the Czech Republic and turned it down, knowing that the president wouldn’t publicly deny it.”

The White House source says that Donald Trump has worked very hard to stay on good terms with his former wife, Ivana Trump. But Melania finally decided to push back after Ivana Trump continued to throw shade in interviews to push her book. Through her spokesperson, Melania released a statement about Ivana.

“She [Melania Trump] plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books… This is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Trump Ex-Wife, Ivana Trump, Says President Calls Her… – The Inquisitr

Donald Trump Ex Wife Ivana Trump Is Writing A Memoir – The Inquisitr

Ivana Trump Rants In Her New Memoir ‘Raising Trump… – The Inquisitr

Ivana Trump Allowed Michael Jackson To Have… – The Inquisitr

But it’s sounding like Donald Trump might need to say something publicly or privately because Ivana Trump is not backing down from the talk that she is the First Lady, and Melania should get over it. Ivana restated her position on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I don’t know what is Melania’s problem, she just has to get over it. She’s First Lady of America, but I’m First Lady Trump.”

Ivana continues to say that she’s not jealous of Melania, claiming that she is happy Melania is in the White House and she is not.

Do you think that Donald Trump should set the record straight on statements in Raising Trump that are untrue?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]