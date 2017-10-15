Watch Packers vs. Vikings 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & NFL Game Odds

On Sunday afternoon, NFL fans will watch Packers vs. Vikings 2017 coverage live streaming online and on television in select regions. The big matchup features two teams battling in the NFC Central division with hopes of making the NFL Playoffs at the end of the season. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay will try to pick up their fifth win of the season while Minnesota is going for their second-straight. Here are the latest NFL game details including matchup odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Packers vs. Vikings live streaming online.

The Green Bay Packers will come into today’s road game at Minnesota having won three-straight games on the schedule. However, two of those opponents were the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals, two struggling teams. The other is a team with struggles as well, as the Dallas Cowboys are trying to find their offense and figure out who will be playing each week. However, Green Bay gritted out a Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks 17-9. Their only loss has come to the Atlanta Falcons on the road, 34-23 and the team ranks fifth in the league in getting first downs while taking the No. 9 spot in total passing offense.

As for the Minnesota Vikings, this team is coming off a road victory over the Chicago Bears, 20-17. In that game, Sam Bradford played for a bit, with a 5-for-11 performance resulting in just 36 yards. Backup Case Keenum did the rest as he threw for 140 yards and a touchdown on 17-for-21 passing. Jerrick McKinnon had his way with the Bears’ defense, racking up 95 yards and a touchdown as he moved down the field with ease at times. Now Minnesota tries to make it two-straight wins against teams in their division to pick up a fourth win of the season. It’s expected that they’ll be going with Keenum once again as their quarterback but recent reports suggest Teddy Bridgewater is coming off the PUP list which could be good news for the Vikings this season.

Ready for another battle of the North. #Skol pic.twitter.com/Zb9yJQi9pX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 15, 2017

Oddsmakers have this matchup relatively close in terms of who might win. Per the Vegas Insider, the NFL game odds have the visiting Packers favored by a field goal today. On the moneyline, Green Bay is a -170 favorite while the home team is a +145 underdog. For over/under points total bettors, the number to consider today is 45 points for the complete game.

Today’s Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage is available exclusively on FOX affiliate channels around the United States. For those viewers who have the game showing in their region, a live stream feed is most likely available by logging into the Fox Sports Go website or any compatible mobile apps.

There are additional live streaming options for today’s NFL game. Verizon customers may have access to the Verizon NFL Mobile service which provides game feeds. There is also the NFL Game Pass subscription service and the NFL Sunday Ticket which could give viewers the ability to watch “out-of-market” games in their region. Fans of these teams can also stay updated with highlights and big plays through the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels, which are also available streaming through SlingTV.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]