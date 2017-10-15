Is Lana Del Rey’s ‘Cola’ About Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations?

Lana Del Rey’s “Cola” sounds like it was an early reference to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations. At least that’s according to some social media users who have been re-examining the 2012 song by Del Rey. Is it true or are they just misunderstanding the lyrics of the song?

“Just learned of @LanaDelRey disgusting infatuation with Harvey Weinstein in the lyrics of Cola. I want to puke! @LanaDelRey is complicit!” one person tweeted. “Hey Harvey Weinstein this is best song ever they replaced the “colas” with “Harvey” another Twitter user wrote.

Many people are assuming that one line of “Cola” goes: “Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds and he’s making me crazy.” It’s especially suspicious when you consider that the preceding line is: “I gots a taste for men who are older / It’s always been, so it’s no surprise.”

But, according to TMZ, the line may not be in reference to Weinstein at all. Sources in Lana Del Rey’s camp have said that the lyrics are actually: “Ah he’s in the sky with diamonds.” But the writer of TMZ article says they think you can hear a distinct “V” sound in the lyric. Listen to the song below and judge for yourself. Do you think that Del Rey is singing about Harvey Weinstein?

Rumors that Harvey Weinstein and Lana Del Rey have been entangled in a less than savory relationship have persisted for a while now.

The singer has been seen out with the disgraced Hollywood producer on multiple occasions.

In 2014, Lainey Gossip wrote about their lunch date in Paris during fashion week. The article claimed that Harvey “pawed” Lana in front of the paparazzi.

A 2012 article in Digital Spy claimed that Weinstein was going after Lana to try to get her into one of his films. A source was quoted saying that Harvey thought there was “something” about Lana and that he admired her music.

“He knows all about her music but believes she’s got what it takes to be a film star,” the insider said.

Lana Del Rey put out “Cola” in that same year.

According to a 2015 article by the Hollywood Reporter, Harvey Weinstein also got Lana Del Rey the track, “Big Eyes,” in 2014 which was included in the soundtrack of the Oscar-nominated movie of the same name. The movie was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

“Because he knew I loved Tim Burton (Big Eyes’ director), Harvey said, ‘Why don’t you write a title track, something with the chorus of ‘big eyes’?’ ” Del Rey said in the interview. “Tim was nice enough to listen to it, and he liked it.”

The song which she wrote alongside Daniel Heath earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault of multiple actresses over the years became headline news recently. Stars like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have come forward to tell of on his inappropriate behavior during interactions with them. Rose McGowan has accused Weinstein of rape.

The allegations have had almost immediate consequences for Weinstein. As Entertainment Weekly reports, he has been voted out of The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, the organization which gives out the Oscars every year. Harvey was also fired from The Weinstein Company.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF]