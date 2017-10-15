‘Poldark’ Season 3, Episode 3 Preview: The Synopsis, Mild Spoilers, And When It Airs On PBS

Another week means another new episode of Poldark Season 3 on PBS. Episode 3 is set to be another exciting entry into the series. For instance, you can expect to see Ross (Aidan Turner) and George’s rivalry reignite in new and classic fashion.

It’s time for an in-depth preview of the latest episode. From the synopsis to when it airs, this is everything you need to know about Poldark Season 3, Episode 3. Be aware there are mild spoilers beyond this point.

According to PBS’ press room, the official synopsis for Episode 3 is as follows.

“A failed harvest incites food riots, which George handles harshly. Demelza and Ross get a family addition. Morwenna gets an unwelcome suitor in Rev. Whitworth. A clever plan to import grain foils George.”

The harvest reaps fresh drama between Ross and George

Poldark fans can expect to see Ross and George (Jack Farthing), handle the ensuing food crisis in their usually different ways. Ross is armed with compassion and George is prepared to deliver, well, you can probably guess.

It’s Christmastime in Cornwall and George is the definition of a Scrooge. Find out if any compassion can wheedle its way into the heart of the hard-nosed banker.

George contemplates a marriage for Morwenna

When George is not busy dealing with the starvation of Cornwall’s denizens, he is trying to play matchmaker. Hence the portion of the synopsis regarding Morwenna’s “unwelcome” suitor.

Where is Elizabeth?

Even though there is no mention made regarding her presence in the episode synopsis, Mrs. Warleggan plays a pivotal role in the hour. She and baby Valentine are still living in Truro, so how is Elizabeth (Heida Reed) handling life without Ross? You will have to tune in to find out.

Speaking of Ross

As teased in the Poldark synopsis, he and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) welcome a new member to the family in Episode 3. Could there be actual happiness in store for Ross and Demelza?

Are any new characters joining the series?

Yes, the aforementioned Rev. Whitworth (Christian Brassington) will join the ensemble in Episode 3 as Morwenna’s prospective suitor. At least if George has anything to say on the matter.

Will Morwenna’s crush on Drake Carne (Harry Richardson) survive George’s machinations? Tune in and find out when Poldark Season 3 continues. Episode 3 premieres October 15 on PBS Masterpiece at 9 p.m. EST. You can catch up on Episode 2 with a complete recap and review on the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Adrian Rogers/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]