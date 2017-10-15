‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Sorry Carol And Daryl Shippers! She Reportedly Has A New Man In Season 8

Fans have long waited for Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) to get together on The Walking Dead, but it looks like another man might stand in their way. With Season 8 only a week away, McBride opened up about a potential new romance with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McBride admitted that Carol has conflicting feelings towards King Ezekiel. On the one hand, Carol respects Ezekiel and appreciates what he does, but she is also distancing herself because she doesn’t want to get too close. For Caryl shippers, McBride doesn’t think anything romantic will happen this season, especially with the war against Negan in full swing. This doesn’t, however, mean that Carol and Ezekiel won’t spark up a romance in the near future.

At the end of the day, McBride does not really know who Carol will end up dating, though fans are clearly pushing for her and Daryl. The actress admitted that producers haven’t clued her in on their plans for Carol and that anything could happen over the next few seasons. While this leaves the door open for Daryl, it sounds like we won’t know anything definitive until after Negan is taken out.

Although McBride is unsure about her character’s feelings, We Got This Covered reports that Payton is positive that Ezekiel is falling for Carol. The actor admitted that Ezekiel likes Carol but expressed a few doubts that the feeling is mutual. After all, Carol isn’t the easiest character to figure out. Whatever ends up happening, we can only hope that Carol makes a move before it’s too late. With everyone going up against Negan this season, there’s going to be a lot of bloodshed, and nobody is truly safe from the carnage.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead premieres Oct. 22 on AMC. The opening episode, “Mercy,” will be longer than usual as the show crosses the 100th episode milestone. In addition to the Carol news, producers are reportedly starting plans for a crossover installment with characters from Fear The Walking Dead, which is currently in its third season.

[Featured Image by AMC]