‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings News For The Week Of Oct. 16–A Fan Favorite Leaves ‘GH’

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal the casting news for the week of October 16. Last week, a fan favorite left Port Charles in search of a better life and a pair of newlyweds come home. Read below to find out the latest comings and goings for next week.

Wally Kurth and Lisa LoCicero return as Ned and Olivia Quartermaine during the week of October 16. They had a fabulous off-camera honeymoon. They come home and ask their loved ones to fill them in on anything they missed while away.

Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) joined the cast of Bold and the Beautiful. He will begin taping as Thorne Forrester on October 24, and his first scenes will air on November 27. B&B spoilers suggest that he will show up for a Thanksgiving dinner at Eric’s (John McCook) with a shocker. Will Thorne move back to Los Angeles? Keep watching Bold and the Beautiful to find out.

According to Soap Opera News, Asher McDonell will debut as young Drew on Monday, October 16. General Hospital spoilers state he will appear in the flashback scenes as Franco (Roger Howarth) embarks on an emotional journey to find out what happened to Drew. McDonell is not new to daytime television. The boy appeared on Young and the Restless as Connor Newman in 2015. The General Hospital fans suggest that the actor’s crystal blue eyes could be a hint Drew will turn out to be Patient 6.

Parker and Kristina's future false starts today, West Coast. And we'll give you one guess as to who they blame. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/dqAIvEOxB6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 11, 2017

General Hospital spoilers state that Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) and Ashley Jones (Parker) left the ABC soap opera to explore their relationship off-camera. The duo will remain off canvas for now. Lexi has played the role of Kristina since 2009 and picked up a Daytime Emmy award this year in the Outstanding Younger Actress category. No word when (if) the couple will return to Port Charles.

As for General Hospital actors picking up prime time guest appearances, Ashley Jones (Parker) booked a role on NCIS as Nancy Douglas. Her episode will air October 24. Plus, Jon Lindstrom (Kevin) will play Phillip Nelson on NCIS: Los Angeles airing October 29.

Will you watch B&B to see Ingo Rademacher as Thorne? Will you miss Kristina and Parker?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

