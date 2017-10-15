Why Has Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Future Royal Family Roles Caused Conflict With Queen

When the Queen made the announcement that she would not be placing a wreath on Remembrance Sunday, in mid-November, she instead bestowed this honorable duty on the future King of England, Prince Charles. This single action has begun a shift in what the roles are within the royal family.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the midst of preparing for their future lives together in the royal family, now allegedly looking for a home, it appears that their future roles have allegedly caused some conflict with the Queen. Could they experience diminished roles, like the “blood princesses,” Beatrice and Eugenie, or is there something else going on at Buckingham Palace?

According to the Mirror, Dickie Arbiter, the Queen’s former secretary, told Sky News that distinguishing new roles within the royal family is causing some conflict with the Queen, thus creating a lot of turmoil inside of the palace.

Further explaining the issue, Arbiter clarified that it is “probably” not the actual royals themselves that are causing the conflicts, but it is “probably” those who are “organizing” them. This would mean their staff is probably causing turmoil at the palace and making the Queen unhappy with their plans.

Without naming names, he claims that there is “red carpet fever,” in the midst of preparations for the American actress and Prince Harry’s future life together, and preparing for their individual roles in the royal family. Although it does not appear that Markle is accused of having “red carpet fever,” it appears that this term is referring to staff making changes.

“There’s a tendency for people who join the royal households to get a bit of red carpet fever, feel a bit more important than they should do and don’t get on with the job properly.”

Arbiter, who left his post in 2000 reports that the staff at Buckingham Palace is not quite sure what roles each member of the royal family will now play, as the Queen diminishes her duties.

“So there is a conflict of interest, a personality clash amongst each other, and that is not good.”

Yet, Arbiter did not go into any detail on what the actual conflicts are, except that it has to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their future roles with the royal family.

Could this also have to do with the streamlined royal family, and perhaps opening it up to include Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie? For nearly a year, Prince Andrew, the second son, has been in conflict with insiders regarding royal privileges for his two daughters.

Is there a possibility that there is a similar conflict with the role of second son Harry? Could his role within the royal family be diminished as well?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'househunting for their own palace' ???? https://t.co/8VyE6w8r8J — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) October 15, 2017

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be looking at homes in the idyllic Cotswolds, where such celebrities as the Beckhams and Stella McCartney reside.

Prince Harry last night attended the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner in aid of the WellChild charity at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. Prince Harry is patron of WellChild, a national charity offering support to seriously ill children and their families. During the event, Prince Harry met Jill Evans who has been supported by WellChild while caring for her son Noah, six, who has a rare lung condition. Prince Harry told guests their support was making a difference to the lives of hundreds of children and young people. ????PA. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Why do you think that there is a conflict regarding the roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Do you think that they will diminish their roles within the royal family, as they did with Prince Andrew’s daughter Beatrice and Eugenie?

