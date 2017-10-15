Alexis Skyy Confirms Fetty Wap Is The Baby Father Amid Masika Kalysha Feud

Alexis Skyy has put to bed rumors surrounding her baby father by confirming it is rapper Fetty Wap. The Love and Hip HopHollywood star accused Masika Kalysha of getting pregnant with Fetty’s child while the pair were still in a relationship.

The “Trap Queen” rapper initially denied that he was the father of Masika’s child and insinuated that the pregnancy was a trap. Fetty and Masika welcomed a daughter Khari last year and he has since acknowledged that he is the father and made an appearance in the last season of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.

Alexis Skyy has been eager to confront Masika in the latest season but this was before they had the same baby father. Alexis and Fetty have been dating on/off for several years. Alexis was rumored to have been dating Offset and Playboi Carti, and recently appeared as Solo Lucci’s girlfriend on LHHH until he accused her of being “pass around p***y.”

Fetty Wap is rumored to have six baby mamas, according to VH1. However, not all the claims can be confirmed and he may have three children, excluding the recently pregnant Alexis Skyy. The 26-year-old rapper had great commercial success in 2015 with hit songs “Trap Queen,” “679,” and “My Way.”

While he hasn’t had a commercial hit in a while, his new song “There She Go” featuring Monty has been well received by fans, you can listen to it here via Hot New Hip Hop.

With Alexis Skyy’s pregnancy revelation, fans of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood are anticipating the reunion where she may come face to face with Masika. A sex tape was leaked earlier this year featuring Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap. She initially accused Fetty of leaking the video, but both parties denied releasing the X-rated video.

Fetty Wap is yet to react to Alexis Skyy’s big reveal. With two baby mothers on LHHH some fans think the rapper will appear in the next season. The rapper seems to be focused on his music as he plots a big comeback.

