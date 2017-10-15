‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Breaking One Of The Major Duggar Family Rules To Avoid Pregnancy?

When a woman uses birth control, she isn’t dubbed a rebel, unless she is part of the Duggar family. Counting On star Jinger Duggar-Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have reached the 11-month mark in their marriage, and they have yet to announce they are expecting. Is it possible the Vuolo’s are breaking the Duggar birth control rule to avoid getting pregnant?

In Touch reported that comments on a Duggar fan page are labeling Duggar-Vuolo a rebel because of speculation that she is using birth control. The other three Duggar daughters that are married, Jill Duggar-Dillard, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, and Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth, all got pregnant before their first wedding anniversary, while Duggar-Vuolo remains the lone holdout.

The ultra-conservative family, led by parents Jim Bob and Michelle, has long spoken out against the use of any form of birth control, saying that children are a gift from God and using contraception is ungodly.

However, the Duggar parents haven’t always had this belief. After the birth of her first child, Michelle did use birth control, but still got pregnant. She eventually had a miscarriage, and she and her husband believe it was the use of contraception that caused them to lose their baby.

What an absolutely lovely wedding weekend in AR! Congratulations, Joe & Kendra! ???? We love you both dearly! A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

In a now-deleted post on the family website, the Duggars wrote, “As conservative Christians, we believe every life is sacred, even the life of the unborn. Due to our lack of knowledge, we destroyed the precious life of our unborn child. We prayed and studied the Bible and found a host of references that told us God considered children a gift, a blessing, and a reward. Yet we had considered having another child an inconvenience during that busy time in our lives, and we had taken steps to prevent it from happening.”

According to the Christian Post, Jinger Duggar-Vuolo and her husband have yet to address the birth control rumors, but they are expected to clarify the report in the near future.

The 23-year-old and her husband have always said they wanted to have kids, but apparently, they are in no hurry.

In addition to speaking out against the use of birth control, the Duggars are also known for their extreme religious views on physical contact before getting married and the role of women in a marriage.

Together is my favorite place to be ???? @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Jinger Duggar-Vuolo is known to do things her own way, but is it possible she would go against the biggest principle that made the Duggars stars of a show called 19 Kids and Counting?

[Featured Image by TLC]