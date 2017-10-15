Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Already Engaged And Wedding Planning Their Dream Wedding

It is not yet official, but fans are patiently waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to announce their engagement, and according to new reports, it will happen soon. If the Prince has already asked Markle to marry him, what will their dream wedding look like?

Us Magazine is reporting that the happy couple has already told their family and close friends that they are engaged, but will wait to make the official announcement in November after the Suits actress wraps filming on the show’s seventh season. If they made the announcement any sooner, it could be a “security nightmare” since Markle is in Toronto working on the USA network show.

Instead, Prince Harry and Markle will wait until she moves to London and then make the announcement with a small photo call and television interview that will be seen around the world.

Since Meghan Markle has already been married once before, things will be different when it comes to her royal wedding. Instead of a lavish event at Westminster Abbey, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, the pair will probably opt for a smaller ceremony outside of London.

According to Brides magazine, a more low-key ceremony would take place at a venue like St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle, which is a location that the family is fond of. It will most likely be a ceremony similar to Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, who was also a divorcee. They chose a small civil ceremony because a religious one would cause too much controversy.

For centuries, the Church of England was not a fan of divorce, and therefore members of the British royal family were not allowed to marry someone who was divorced. But, times have changed, and the rules aren’t so rigid anymore. But, it still doesn’t mean Markle and Harry will throw a big bash. Instead, they will do things their own way.

As for Markle’s wedding gown, there is one designer who has volunteered his services already. Per The Mirror, British designer Giles Deacon would be “more than delighted” to take the job, but he admits there is already a long list of people for her to choose from. Deacon designed Pippa Middleton’s wedding gown when she married James Matthews in May.

The designer said that he likes to work with “anybody who is very passionate about wanting something beautiful.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]