Teresa Giudice Inspiring Husband Behind Bars, Joe Now Seeking G.E.D.

Joe Giudice is following his wife Teresa’s lead as he serves out the remainder of his 41-month prison sentence on bankruptcy fraud charges.

TMZ is reporting Joe is now pursuing his G.E.D. behind bars, balancing a course load of English, math, science and social studies.

News of Joe’s scholarly efforts come on the heels of reports he’s dramatically changed his diet and been working out nonstop, already resulting in him having dropped at least 45 pounds over his first 18-months on the inside.

Back in 2014, Teresa also served 11-months on the same fraud charges Joe was convicted of and when the Real Housewives of New Jersey star reemerged before the public she too was noticeably slimmer.

Joe’s transformation recently had his reality TV star wife openly raving about how “good” he now looks.

In the end, the wayward couple can only hope the commonalities prove to be part of what ultimately brings them back together.

In new novel, Standing Strong, Giudice openly talks about the struggles she and her husband have endured since both were found guilty of the fraud charges that landed each of them behind bars and separated from their four young daughters.

“Writing my new book was really therapeutic for me to write because after the loss of my mom, that’s when I started getting really angry,” Giudice recently shared. “I lost time out with my mom. I lost 11-and-a-half months with her, so I got angry, and that’s what you see in the book. I got it all out.”

Giudice went on to add, “Sometimes when you let everything out, you feel better, and you can move on from it,” she said. “I let Joe know how I felt, and so he knows, and hopefully things will just get better from here.”

Giudice’s mom, Antonia Gorga, passed away soon after her daughter was released from prison in December of 2016.

“My mom passed away, which was so devastating,” Giudice told ABC News. “I still can’t believe that. I’d take going to jail 10 more times than not losing my mom.”

Giudice says dealing with all the emotions born of her mom’s death made it easier for her to publicly vent about her struggles with Joe.

“After my mom passed away, that’s when I got really angry because I felt like I lost time with my mom and I got mad at him,” she said.

Giudice said making her hard times even more difficult was having to be honest with herself about the toll everything was taking on her parents.

“I know it took a toll on my parents,” she said, adding that her mom was sick for three months before finally succumbing to her illness.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]