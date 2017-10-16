Kate Middleton Reportedly ‘Frustrated’ As Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Rule Royal Spotlight: Who Shall Win?

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, as proper members of the royal family, know what’s required when it comes to appropriate manners and etiquette. But their royal awareness doesn’t prevent the potential for a rude feud behind the scenes. Now, as Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle takes center stage and dominates the headlines, his sister-in-law Kate reportedly has become a very annoyed (and very pregnant) princess.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Triumph In Loved-Up Headlines

If anyone’s keeping a score sheet of how the royal family and their friends are doing when it comes to the public spotlight as shown by the headlines, Prince Harry and Meghan are trouncing Middleton. While the prince and Markle merit stories cooing over their canoodling in public for the first time and speculating about their wedding and engagement plans, Kate seems to have been relegated to back page blurbs about the size of her baby bump and medical assessment of her morning sickness.

Middleton has become “frustrated” by this situation, reported Celeb Dirty Laundry on October 14. In the years since her extravagant royal wedding, Kate has become known for her charm and pose. But now Middleton reportedly is feeling as if she’s forced out of the spotlight by the powerful combination of Harry and Meghan.

And according to the publication, it’s turned into a royal battle to determine who shall ultimately rule the royal spotlight.

“With Meghan Markle soon to wed brother-in-law Prince Harry, all gloves are off.”

Despite the excitement over Kate’s third pregnancy, Middleton reportedly feels constantly overshadowed by Harry’s slim and chic girlfriend.

Kate Middleton Fears Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day?

For now, as Kate’s baby bump grows, Middleton may have to resign herself to staying in Meghan and Harry’s shadows, pointed out the publication. The actress is so aware of what it takes to look her best in photographs and even where to stand when the camera lights are shining that Kate reportedly has given up temporarily when it comes to the decreased media attention for her third pregnancy.

For now, however, Middleton has one major advantage when it comes to who owns the royal spotlight. Kate is a member of the royal family, while Markle hasn’t even become engaged to the prince yet. That means that when Middleton’s baby arrives, Kate will finally be able to steal back the royal spotlight from Meghan and Harry as long as the lovebirds don’t rush down the wedding aisle.

But when the anticipated engagement is announced, followed by Markle and the prince’s wedding day, the lovebirds may become the ultimate winners. The publication predicted that even marriage won’t stop Kate from battling Meghan for center stage.

“Bring on the popcorn – [Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle] will be going at it like two ducks in a toxic pond.”

However, Harry may have more challenges than Middleton when it comes to winning the final battle.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engagement Delay Due To Royal Disapproval?

Forbes noted that there has been considerable speculation about possible reasons for the unexpected delay in Markle and the prince’s engagement announcement. And it’s not just Kate who is rumored to be the reason.

“Rumors [are soaring] that members of the prince’s close family are not so happy about the relationship.”

While some have speculated that the royal family does not approve of Meghan because of her acting career and divorcee status, there also have been reports that Camilla Parker Bowles and Middleton both are objecting to Prince Harry’s girlfriend.

As the Inquisitr reported, Camilla has been reported to be the leader of the pack trying to block Harry’s engagement to Meghan. Could the combination of Parker Bowles and Middleton be so powerful as to prevent the prince from proposing to Markle?

