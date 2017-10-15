Angelina Jolie Plans Huge Holiday Party To Keep Shiloh Jolie-Pitt & Kids Happy: Will Brad Pitt Attend?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became famous years ago for their enthusiasm for the holiday season, starting with Halloween. Prior to their sudden split, Angelina and Brad even took the kids trick-or-treating around their neighborhood, with Jolie dressing in a costume herself as a member of the fictional Addams family, as the Inquisitr reported.

Angelina and Brad dropped their break-up bombshell in September last year, when the 42-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 53-year-old Sexiest Man Alive award winner. But now, a new report claims that in the months that have passed, Jolie and Pitt have become close once more. Will Brad resurface in Angelina’s and their kids’ lives just in time to celebrate Halloween with them?

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Communicating As First Post-Split Halloween Nears?

Now Pitt’s and Jolie’s six children are preparing for what will mark their first holiday season since the split. Will Brad resurface to go trick-or-treating with his kids or even attend the rumored huge Halloween party that Angelina is reportedly giving for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings?

According to the Mirror, Pitt secretly is still making his presence known when it comes to Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and their famous mother. While Brad and his kids haven’t been seen together in public since the split, and Pitt hasn’t been spotted stepping out with Jolie, Brad reportedly is back in touch with Angelina just in time for a Halloween treat.

A source quoted by the newspaper revealed that the change in Pitt’s and Jolie’s relationship has been dramatic.

“[Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] are working every day to behave as a unit again, and Brad is once more very much a part of the family – not just an estranged, separated father.”

As an example of just how much Pitt and Jolie have renewed their relationship, the insider revealed that Angelina even talked with Brad about her decision to go public with the revelation that Harvey Weinstein had propositioned her. Pitt and Jolie reportedly opened up the lines of communication because of the impact on their family.

“She’s sensitive enough to know that communication matters,” added the source.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Looking Forward To All-Out Party?

While Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s parents are reportedly communicating again, the 11-year-old and her siblings are looking forward to party time. Enstars noted that Angelina recently was spotted stocking up for a huge Halloween celebration.

“Angelina Jolie is hell-bent on keeping her kids happy as a single mom and recently she was seen preparing for a gala Halloween party.”

Although there was no mention of the typical Halloween candy in the report, Jolie did reportedly stock up on all types of decorations and other seasonal items to turn the party into an elaborate affair.

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: Keeping It ‘Normal’ For Kids?

Despite the new reports claiming that Angelina and Brad have become close again, it’s not known whether Pitt will attend the party. But the publication noted that Jolie is focusing on “trying hard to keep it normal for her kids,” with the festive Halloween celebration seen as an example.

Angelina’s and Brad’s split continues to generate speculation about what really happened behind the scenes and whether the two can reunite moving forward. Pitt previously shared that he has gone to therapy and given up booze, admitting that his issues with drinking at least partly were to blame for their crumbling marriage.

