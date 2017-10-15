Pregnant Toya Wright Had A Gender Reveal Party But There’s A Catch

Toya Wright’s growing baby bump is clearly visible in recent Instagram pictures, and the reality TV star recently hosted a gender reveal party with some of her family and famous friends, such as Tiny Harris, Kandi Burruss, and Monica Brown. The 33-year-old reality star and mother of Lil Wayne’s first child is pregnant with her second child.

The baby father is rumored to be sports agent Robert Rushing, but this is yet to be confirmed. The gender reveal party took place in September and Toya recently posted an update, but there is a catch. Toya revealed her daughter Reginae’s reaction to the news but is keeping the gender a secret.

Reginae looks delighted in the touching picture, which you can view below. Fans left their guesses in the comment section with many leaving blue heart emojis for a boy while others left pink heart emojis for a girl.

It is unclear when Toya plans to reveal her second child’s gender, but fans should keep a look out on her social media. Toya and Reginae have an upcoming book You Just Don’t Get It, which will be released October 26.

The 33-year-old reality TV star appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars last year with her ex-husband Memphitz Wright last year, but the two have not rekindled their relationship. They were married for about four years before calling the relationship quits.

Last year was tragic for Toya as her siblings, Rudy and Josh Johnson, were killed in a drive-by shooting.

It is unknown when Toya started her relationship with the rumored baby father Robert Rushing, but it was likely late last year or the beginning of 2017.

Toya has spoken at length about her relationship with Lil Wayne, such as how she dealt with groupies and their co-parenting relationship. Lil Wayne is not shy about showing love to his first wife. The hip-hop legend shows his love on social media and refers to Toya as his “ride or die” and first love.

