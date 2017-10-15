San Francisco 49ers Rumors: Team In ‘Fire Sale’ Mode After Winless Start, All Veterans On Trading Block

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly holding a fire sale after a winless start, with a report claiming that all veteran players are on the trade block as the team looks to move into full rebuilding mode.

Experts predicted coming into this season that the 49ers would be near the bottom of the league, with an aging squad that had already been in the NFL’s basement in the last two seasons. But the team managed to underperform even these low expectations, starting 0-5 and likely to fall out of playoff contention entirely before the midpoint of the season.

That has led to reports that the San Francisco 49ers are ready to sell off any veteran players that can bring a return, building a stable of draft picks that will start the rebuilding process. The report comes from Bay Area radio host John Middlekauff, who noted that the team is willing to part with any veterans that other teams would be willing to take.

The NFL trade deadline is October 31, so the 49ers would have to move fairly quickly if they are to flip any of their veteran players, but there could be several who gain interest from other teams including running back Carlos Hyde.

Was told yesterday by a GM they are open to trading every vet for the right price. Could be an interesting couple days https://t.co/fVSUllgcnQ — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) October 14, 2017

As SFGate.com noted, the team has already made some moves to get younger. In August, the 49ers released outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who had the second-longest tenure with the team. This week, the team also released NaVorro Bowman after they were unable to pull the trigger on a trade he had been seeking.

The 49ers released Navorro Bowman, and reportedly are shopping Carlos Hyde. Here's where @walterfootball thinks these players could wind up: pic.twitter.com/fFxX4k4aDP — NESN (@NESN) October 15, 2017

As the report noted, the moves have allowed the 49ers to start focusing more on their young talent rather than veterans who likely will not be on the team on the other side of the rebuild.

“Bowman’s release invites questions about whether other players could be on the move before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. The 53-man roster includes just 19 players who were on the team last year, and Bowman was the latest holdover whose exit clears the way for a young player — in this case, rookie Reuben Foster — to assume more responsibility.”

The biggest part of the rebuilding process for the San Francisco 49ers could be coming in a few months. With the team on pace for the top pick in the NFL Draft — tied for the league-worst record with the New York Giants — the 49ers could be on pace to have the quarterback of their choice in what is expected to be one of the best drafts in years for signal callers.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]