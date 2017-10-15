Meghan Markle Quits ‘Suits’ For Good, Another Hint She’s Already Engaged To Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle knows that she cannot be an actress anymore once she became a real Princess. This is why she sacrificed her career and decided to leave her role in the American legal drama, Suits, to be with Prince Harry.

Reports indicated that Meghan Markle’s move to quit the television series, where she has been part of since 2011, is actually to prepare for her engagement and wedding to the British Royal bachelor, Prince Harry.

According to Mirror Online, as soon as Meghan wraps up filming for this season of Suits, the Prince will get ready to announce their betrothal. Filming of the drama is set to conclude next month so the official Royal engagement event is expected to take place soon.

The publication also revealed that Meghan Markle made her intention of leaving the series known by telling her bosses that this season would be her last, and she will not be coming back as Rachel Zane anymore.

“Meghan knows she can’t really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice,” an insider told the Daily Star.

Moreover, once she takes on the role as a Princess, she will definitely have to fill her calendar with charity work schedules, official trips abroad and the usual daily meetings that the Royals have. In short, she will be very occupied that having regular work is not feasible.

On top of this, members of the Royal family are normally prohibited to publicize commercial interests, so Meghan Markle will have a hard time with promotions if she will remain in the entertainment business. In any case, all of these are another reasons why she needs to quit being an actress.

Last week, observers were convinced that the Suits actress dropped the first big hint that she will soon be married to Prince Harry. She was seen riding a black Volkswagen being driven by a male chauffeur.

This may not look like a big deal but for avid royal watchers, this was saying something because before Prince William formally announced his engagement to Kate Middleton, she was spotted riding an Audi A3 in 2010.

Later, it was learned that Kate had the car as part of a Volkswagen’s deal with the Royal family. They have 60 percent lease discount in luxury cars and it appears that Meghan Markle is also benefiting from this same arrangement. This may be a proof that she will be a Royal in next to no time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating in 2016 and in September of this year, the actress confirmed their relationship via an interview with Vanity Fair.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]