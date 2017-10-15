Hillary Clinton’s Sad Tale Makes Mike Huckabee Go Through 2 Boxes Of Tissues, ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Sarcasm

Hillary Clinton’s interview from across the pond had people “squirming” over what she was saying, suggests Abby Huntsman on Fox & Friends Weekend Sunday morning. Mike Huckabee did a segment on Sunday morning with the Fox & Friends Weekend cast, and he said he went through “two boxes of tissues” as he listened to Hillary’s interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. She is continuing her blaming tour known as her “book promoting tour” and she’s over in the U.K. shedding light on why she lost the election for the folks across the pond.

One thing that came out of this interview that everyone sitting on the Fox & Friends Weekend’s curvy couch agreed upon Sunday morning was the interviewer, Andy Marr. He was good, asking all the right questions as he grilled Hillary. He didn’t let her comments go by as the final word, which caught Hillary off guard around a few corners, making her squirm a little herself, suggests Abby Huntsman.

“So you are still blaming others more than yourself,” Marr asked Hillary after she shot off a list that included the Russians and the FBI director. As Huckabee suggests, Hillary answers “no” she is taking responsibility for this loss, but she’s still spouting off “32 reasons” as to why it wasn’t her fault. Huckabee said something else that the Fox & Friends Weekend group was in agreement with.

“If she worked as hard to win the presidency as she has to explain her loss of the election, she might have won.”

According to the Huffington Post, Hillary “laughs off a trade deal with Trump” when asked by Marr if a “new great big trade deal” with President Trump was Britain’s way forward.

“Well, yes, but you’re making a trade deal with someone who says he doesn’t believe in trade. So I’m not quite sure how that’s going to play out over the next few years.”

As the Washington Examiner reports, Hillary Clinton told the U.K., “Don’t rely on Trump for a trade deal.”

One of the most talked about pieces in this Andrew Marr interview is when Hillary Clinton moved to take the heat off Harvey Weinstein by comparing him to Donald Trump. She did this by calling President Trump a “sexual assaulter.” Then when questioned about her own husband’s allegations regarding sexual misdeeds, she “dismissed” this as “old news,” reports Fox News.

This started when she was questioned about Harvey Weinstein, and she said all the right things as far as finding what Weinstein did as “shocking” and “appalling.” But she threw Donald Trump into the mix with a statement that has caused an uproar for not being factual.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it’s in entertainment, politics. After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

According to Fox & Friends Weekend and folks across the social media sites, the statement, “we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office,” doesn’t appear factual. No one can remember Donald Trump “admitting” to being a “sexual assaulter.”

Hillary was referring to Trump’s tape back from 2005 when he thought he was having a private conversation with Billy Bush in that Access Hollywood tape but it was recorded. What Trump said was that he was engaging in locker room talk, and it was meant to be a private conversation. He didn’t admit to being a “sexual assaulter” as Hillary pointed out, which is what Fox & Friends Weekend suggested Sunday morning.

When Hillary made that accusation about Trump as a “sexual assaulter,” Marr grilled Hillary about the skeletons in her own closet. He pointed out that Hillary dismissed allegations made by women against Bill Clinton, her husband when he was president.

Hillary saying that Trump was a “sexual assaulter” wasn’t based on anything recent, just that Access Hollywood tape, which was in the past. But yet when Marr asks about the allegations against her husband and Hillary dismissing the women’s allegations she answers Marr by saying the following.

“That has all been litigated. That was a subject of a huge investigation in the late ’90s and there were conclusions drawn. That was clearly in the past.”

It was in the past for her and her husband, but it didn’t matter that it was in the past for Trump. What Donald Trump went through after that tape emerged was nothing in comparison to Bill Clinton’s “huge investigation.” Hillary also said she couldn’t believe that people still voted him in after that tape emerged. As Fox News suggests, the people knew what they wanted and Trump was the candidate they felt fit that bill.

According to the Washington Examiner, Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, said, “There was a sexual assaulter in the White House. He was Bill Clinton.” His sentiments were echoed across the social media sites.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP Images]