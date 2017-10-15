Pink Reminds All Couples Monogamy Takes Hard Work

Dictionary.com defines monogamy as “the practice of having only one mate.” There are also the expected references to having one marriage partner for life, and rock superstar Pink reminded all of us this week that sometimes, monogamy is not a picnic.

Pink has been in a relationship with motocross racer Carey Hart off and on for 16 years, and she says at the end of the day, there are times when she and her husband look at each other and marvel that they have even made things work for as long as they have.

“Carey and I just scratch our heads sometimes,” Pink said, according to News.com.au.“We’ve been together for 16 years off and on — mostly on — and sometimes you look at someone and you think, ‘I could never live without you. You get me in a way that no one else could.'”

Certainly, their relationship has provided something of a gold mine for Pink as far as her music is concerned. Hart has appeared in several of his wife’s videos, perhaps most famously in the song “So What” and in “True Love,” the latter featuring songstress Lily Allen. Now married since 2006, it would appear that Pink and Hart have a rock-solid family life, but Pink noted earlier this week that monogamy isn’t an easy road for any couple.

“You’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year,” Pink said, according to People, likely leading to couples everywhere looking at each other and going, “No kidding.”

Pink added of monogamy, “Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

It would appear that Hart is effusive about his wife’s accomplishments after all this time. The motocross racer took to Instagram in praise of Pink’s accomplishments and her performance on Saturday Night Live.

Pink’s comments about monogamy only furthered her reputation as a straight-shooting mom that many can relate to. Pink noted, however, that her rep as empowering mother was not always the case, and that in fact, she was the sort of teen that many parents would look at with concern if their children wanted to hang with her.

“I was the runaway, I was the f— up, I was the one that had the mouth, I was always in trouble,” she said.

Much has changed since her initial debut nearly 20 years ago. While Pink is most definitely still known for her incredible stage performances, gone is the “party girl” image that many felt she started with when “Get This Party Started” was released in 2001. While she was performing before that point, it was that song that launched Pink’s career into the stratosphere.

Now, some 16 years and two children later, she is the rock star mom who reminds us of the realities of marriage and children, and we couldn’t be more grateful for her openness.

The irony that she is now someone who parents everywhere look to as a role model and someone who speaks their mind is not lost on Pink.

“Now, moms are like: ‘I love that my daughter loves you,'” she laughs. “How the world turns.”

Here’s Pink performing her current release, “What About Us,” on Ellen.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]