Kim Kardashian Fans React To KKW Beauty Brush In Latest Instagram Pic: ‘Is That A Vibrator?’

Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty recently caught the attention of her social media followers but for all the wrong reasons.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a photo of her famous KKW Beauty products. The 36-year-old mother of two appeared to be in the mood to show off her beauty products in an artistic way.

In the snap, Kim gave a glimpse of her daily beauty routine, including some from her own brand. The reality star arranged the items on the side of her bathroom sink and even added a vase rose for a touch of artistry.

However, one interesting-looking product caught the attention of her fans. Apparently, Kim’s infamous beige makeup brush was mistaken for a sex toy.

Fans were in hysterics after confusing Kim’s dual-ended blending brush and sponge applicator for a vibrator. One user commented, “Every time I see the product I keep thinking they’re vibrators. Every single time. Lol.” Another one quipped, “D**m. I thought that makeup brush was a mini bullet vibrator, 7 speed.”

This is not the first time that Kim’s KKW Beauty contour brush has been confused for a sex toy. In fact, when the product was first released in June, many were quick to point out that the dual-ended contour stick looks a bit odd for a makeup product.

Kim’s KKW Beauty team, on the other hand, explained on its official Instagram account that the makeup brushes have interchangeable brush heads, giving it a saucy-looking design.

Despite some people making fun of her product, Kim Kardashian has proven that her KKW Beauty makeup line is no joking matter. In fact, shortly after its official launch, the cosmetics brand raked in an estimated $14.4 million.

The reality star even proudly announced that all 300,000 kits had sold out in less than three hours after it went on sale.

Kim’s KKW Beauty makeup line includes the famous $48 Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, which promises to give Kardashian’s trademark contour look. The kits also come in four different shades and include a contour pen, a highlight pen, and of course, the controversial double-ended blending brush.

So far, Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on her contour brush being compared to a vibrator. One thing is for sure though, eagle-eyed fans of the social media queen has quite an imagination.

