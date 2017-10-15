Lindsey Hubley: Canadian Woman Lost All Her Limbs To Flesh-Eating Bacteria Right After Giving Birth

Thirty-three-year-old Canadian mother Lindsey Hubley has unexpectedly become a quadruple amputee, and she is blaming her local hospital for the flesh-eating disease she contracted just four days following the birth of her son.

According to a report from CTV News, Hubley is suing the IWK Health Centre in Halifax and five local doctors for allegedly mishandling the delivery of her infant son and her postoperative care. With all four of her limbs amputated due to the flesh-eating disease, Hubley has gone through a total hysterectomy and was confined to the hospital for the first seven months of her newborn son’s life.

Speaking to CTV News, Lindsey Hubley’s lawyer, Ray Wagner, said that his client was “very lucky to have survived,” despite the supposed negligence of the doctors and the hospital that had treated her during her pregnancy.

Although there were no complications when Hubley gave birth to her son Myles on March 2, she was rushed to the hospital on March 6, just one day after she was last discharged. She was then diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a condition better known as flesh-eating disease. Her lawyer Wagner believes that part of his client’s placenta was not removed when Myles was born and that her vagina had a tear that had to be closed with sutures. Both circumstances are being blamed for the health issues Hubley dealt with after her son was delivered.

Wagner also accused the IWK Health Centre and its doctors of misdiagnosing Lindsey Hubley with constipation after she was readmitted on March 5 with abdominal pain. The new mother was then sent home but had to return to the hospital the day after she experienced more pain and her body became discolored. It was at that point when she was finally given the correct diagnosis of flesh-eating disease.

“Our allegations are that had she been properly assessed when she presented at the hospital… a substantial part of the damage, if not all of it, could have been prevented,” Wagner noted.

This story is unimaginable, and so is the strength of this family. An update on how Lindsey Hubley is doing: https://t.co/ubh3kTNmF2 — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) October 11, 2017

Since being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, Lindsey Hubley has received amputations below both elbows and both knees, according to the New York Daily News. Her fiancé, Mike Sampson, also had to quit his job so that he could care for their infant son. In addition, Hubley’s family set up a GoFundMe page six months ago, raising close to $94,000 out of the original $60,000 goal, with all funds going toward her medical expenses.

“No mom should ever have to watch their fiancee [sic] and their son walk out the door every night for over 200 days,” Sampson told CTV News.

“She’s incredibly positive… She has an outlook that this process has taken her arms and her legs, but it’s not going to take her happiness.”

Sampson added that Lindsey Hubley is no longer infected with the flesh-eating disease, but will still have to undergo multiple major surgeries, including a kidney transplant.

