‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Was Searching For Someone In Europe, A Link Between EJ And Will’s Death

Days of Our Lives for October 2017 tease Alison Sweeney, who is back to play Sami Brady, will play a crucial role in unraveling some mysteries in Salem. Sami was in Europe for some time, and news of Will’s faked death brought her back in town. While the pain of losing her son could have driven her to leave, spoilers tease there could be more to her European trip.

Continuing Search

Clyde Weston ordered EJ DiMera’s death. However, the story of EJ’s death is far from over. In fact, Sami was in Europe to look for EJ. EJ left a letter for Sami where he revealed Stefano DiMera was to blame. This made Sami believes EJ was still alive, and Days of Our Lives spoilers tease she looked for traces of him in Europe.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the soap will look into EJ’s suspicious death. Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson) did something unusual when he died, and this could unravel in the upcoming months. Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will also reappear in Salem, and this is one big clue on what went down. The doctor has one specialty too – resurrecting dead people. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Dr. Rolf and Stefano are keen on bringing EJ back to life for some reason.

Two resurrections seem to be a one too many to be a coincidence, and many Days of Our Lives fans speculate they could be related. With Dr. Rolf’s propensity for crazy schemes, Will might have been abducted to serve as the test subject for an experiment. If this was the case, Will might not return to his old self.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami Brady returns to Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/H2vAfTmCtG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 15, 2017

Other Days of Our Lives Spoilers

Next week on Days of Our Lives, Gabi (Camila Banus) will have a chat with Eli (Lamon Archey). Spoilers tease Eli will make plans to leave town after getting the boot from the FBI. However, Gabi will have firm objections. She will convince Eli to stay. Plus, they’ve grown closer together. Eli will find an employment prospect in Salem, but he will face work issues right away.

Aside from work issues, Eli might also run into trouble thanks to Sheila. Spoilers for the week of October 23 hint Sheila will ask Eli to do her a favor. Sheila is a shady character, and this favor might put Eli in a difficult position. With all the happenings in Salem, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more intriguing scenes for the upcoming months.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]