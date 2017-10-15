‘General Hospital’ News: Laura Wright On Ordeal Of Divorce, Triumph Of Self-Quest, New Love With Wes Ramsey

General Hospital star Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos, wife of the mob chief Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), recently talked about the trials of divorce from architect John Wright, the triumph of finding herself again after divorce, and discovering new love with Wes Ramsey. The ordeal of separation and divorce from John Wright was complicated by the fact that being a soap star, the entire divorce drama played out in the public eye. Laura Wright was forced to dip into her reserves to deal with the unique challenges.

Wright reveals in the interview with Soap Opera Digest how she was deeply affected by the ordeal of the divorce from Wright. The divorce proved to be difficult and emotionally exhausting, and it left her asking herself “who am I now.”

“It’s a very interesting process, you know, to be in your 40s, getting divorced, being on a TV show, having kids going off to college and have to go, ‘Wow, who am I now?'” Laura said.

The unanswered question forced her on a self-search odyssey. The quest, according to Laura Wright, led to self-improvement.

She had to learn to stop running from her fears and insecurities and face them. Fortunately, it all ended happily for Laura Wright but she has not stopped working to improve herself.

She is presently dating Wes Ramsey, who portrayed Sam Spencer on Guiding Light. When Laura first confirmed her romance with Wes on Instagram in August, she described it as a new beginning.

Laura says she has an “incredible relationship” with Wes.

Laura Wright told Soap Opera Digest(SOD) that although she found new joy, happiness, and fulfillment in her relationship with Wes, her greatest source of fulfillment was her ability to achieve professional self-improvement.

This was the end result of her search for a new identity after her divorce from John Wright.

“It was the work I did, or who I became before I ran into him, that has made me happy.”

The divorce was stressful and emotionally exhausting, but she has come out of the ordeal a better person empowered to create her own happiness and fulfillment in life.

