Weather In Chicago Will Not Affect Cubs, Dodgers NLCS Games Outcome

Flash flood warnings and other bad weather in Chicago on Saturday, October 14, had Cubs fans seeking shelter indoors while watching their team lose Game 1 of the NLCS to the Dodgers.

Although Cubs fans are excited to see their team playing the Dodgers over the next week in the National League Championship Series (NLCS), Chicago weather will not influence the outcome of the event since the games will be held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

With tornado warnings being predicted in Chicago weather news during the day of the first NLCS game, the Cubs may have been distracted. For example, weather in Chicago during the Cubs and Dodgers NLCS Game 1 also included flash flood warnings, according to WGN TV.

The first of seven games in the 2017 NLCS, ESPN contributed the first win for the Dodgers to Yasiel Puig getting the drop on the Cubs. The Dodgers beat the Cubs five to two, and this might be surprising to some fans considering the weather in Chicago did not stop the Cubs from beating the Dodgers earlier in 2017.

On April 10, 2017, the Cubs hosted the Dodgers at Wrigley Field, and the weather in Chicago was rainy. Unfortunately, the weather in Chicago was so bad that the MLB game between the Dodgers and the Cubs was delayed due to rain, according to Sports Illustrated.

Despite the bad Chicago weather, the Cubs won 3 to 2 against the Dodgers on April 10.

In the week before the NLCS games with the Dodgers in Los Angeles, bad Chicago weather also caused the game against the Washington Nationals to be delayed on October 10.

According to the Chicago Tribune, high winds and not rain were considered a threat before the start of Game 4 on October 11. However, Chicago’s weather did not keep the Cubs down, and they won the 2017 NLDS against the Washington Nationals, according to CBS Sports.

Thankfully, over the next week, it is predicted that the weather in Chicago will be sunny and warm for fans watching the Cubs play the rest of the NLCS games against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles weather permitting, the Cubs will take on the Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for six more games between Sunday, October 15, and the final NLCS Game 7 is on Sunday, October 22.

[Feature Image by Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian/Stringer]