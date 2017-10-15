Derick Dillard Drives His Point About Transgenders In A New Tweet, Asks Fans For ‘Gentleness & Respect’

Derick Dillard is following up on his controversial “transgender is a myth” tweet from two months ago. It can be recalled that Jill Duggar’s husband and Counting On star previously called out TLC for producing I Am Jazz, a reality show that follows 16-year-old transgender Jazz Jennings.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” Derick Dillard tweeted on Aug. 3. A heated controversy soon followed, and the 28-year-old Christian missionary received a lot of hate from the public. TLC later issued a statement disclaiming Derick’s opinion.

Derick Reiterates His Views About Transgenders

Despite the flak he’s received, Derick neither apologized, nor deleted his tweet. He also refused to say anything more about the matter, until now. In a new tweet, the controversial reality star lifted a quote from American author and lesbian activist, Janice Raymond. The excerpt begins as follows.

“No one — women, men, children, or transgendered persons — should be subjected to any form of exploitation or targeted for discrimination. Transexuals and transgendered persons are entitled to the same human and civil rights as others.”

According to Derick, he agrees with the author’s views, which acknowledge transgenders’ human and civil rights. However, he backtracks and insists on his firm belief that being a transgender is a myth.

“Recognizing these rights, however, does not mean that we must accept that hormones and surgery transform men into women and women into men.”

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

It seems that Derick Dillard has found an ally in the author. Interestingly, Janice Raymond, who has come out as a lesbian, has also received criticisms for her controversial anti-trans views. She has published several books opposing transgenders, which the LGBT community has criticized as being transphobic and hateful.

Within an hour of his tweet, Derick attracted a renewed backlash from the public. While Duggar fans applauded Derick’s conservative beliefs, many expressed their disgust over how he’s spreading “ignorance” and “bullying” others who don’t share the same views.

“Love and acceptance, and you say you want to spread the word of God, but you use Twitter to spread ignorance and lack of understanding,” one Twitter user commented.

And no one should bully anyone else, no matter how justified you think you are, Derick. — ????Scary Mary Godfrey (@MaryGodfree) October 15, 2017

Derick Asks Fans To Be ‘Gentle’

Minutes after quoting Raymond’s anti-trans piece, Derick Dillard addressed his followers in a new tweet. The Counting On star asked for “gentleness and respect,” possibly referring to comments being thrown in his way.

3 things would really help these days:

1) Consulting accurate sources

2) Thinking for oneself

3) Doing everything with gentleness & respect — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 15, 2017

However, this didn’t deter Duggar watchers from bashing Derick even more. Many of them responded by telling the reality star and missionary to practice what he preaches. Some even brought up other Duggar scandals, like Josh’s sexual molestation case, and Joy-Anna’s rumored pre-marital pregnancy. Others simply reminded everyone that respect is not freely given and should be earned.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]