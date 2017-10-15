Audrey Roloff Shares Latest Set Of Intimate Family Photos, And They Are Sheer Perfection

Audrey Roloff recently shared what could only be her growing family’s most beautiful photos to date. While the reality TV star mostly held back in social media immediately after giving birth, Auj has started sharing her family’s most precious moments to her Instagram and Facebook followers consistently once more. This weekend, Auj shared five, new, never-before-seen photos of her, Jer and Baby Ember. Needless to say, each image was pure perfection.

The Little People, Big World star gushed about the photos that she recently uploaded, calling them “precious” in her latest post’s caption. According to Audrey, she is astounded at how fast time flies, especially since Ember is now more than a month old.

The beautiful and artistic photos were taken by Dawn Photo, which was the same photographer who took Jer and Auj’s stunning pregnancy shoot a few months ago. True to the photographer’s style, the Jeremy and Audrey’s recently shared family photos were simply gorgeous.

“So much LOVE!!! God blessed me beyond measure with these two. I just love them both more and more each day. Our girl @dawn_photo took these precious photos for us when Ember was only a week old! How can she already be five weeks?!”

The first of the five photos featured the young family kissing each other, with Jeremy kissing his wife and Audrey kissing a sleeping Ember. The composition of the picture was quite simple, though the intimacy of the warm moment was undeniable.

The second family photo that Audrey uploaded was taken from a slightly higher angle, with Baby Ember being the main focus of the picture. Auj and Jer could be seen lovingly smiling at their daughter, who was still sleeping.

The third of Audrey’s latest Instagram upload is a classic father-daughter shot, with Jeremy lightly kissing Ember’s forehead as he held her. The close-up photo was taken from the side of what appears to be a window, which gives the image an almost ethereal feel.

The fourth picture is yet another photo featuring the young family in their kitchen. Just like the first and second pictures, the fourth image in Audrey’s latest update featured Auj and Jer gazing at their beautiful child.

The final image in the Little People, Big World star’s latest update is a mother-and-daughter shot, with Audrey holding Ember in her arms as she smiled at the camera. Just like the other photos in the set, Audrey’s shot with her daughter is beautifully composed.

The young Roloff family’s latest family pictures have been received very warmly by the Little People, Big World community, with many of Audrey’s followers gushing about how beautiful and stunning the images were. Some even noted that the couple’s solo shots with Ember were particularly striking.

“Absolutely beautiful pictures of your beautiful little family,” one commenter wrote.

“The most beautiful little family ever!!” wrote another.

“Love the one of Jeremy kissing Ember, and the one of Audrey holding her looking at her so sweet you both are such good parents,” another commenter wrote.

What do you think about Audrey’s latest social media post? Do the pictures truly capture the essence of the young family? Is Ember growing into a beautiful young child? Sound off in the comments below!

Little People, Big World is currently filming for its newest season, and is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]