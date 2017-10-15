‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre’s History With Hattie Discovered, Chad DiMera Furious

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 16 reveal that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) has some explaining to do. His history with Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) was previously revealed to viewers. Even though he made a deal with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso,) someone else is about to discover his dirty deed. It will cause yet another problem with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn,)

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

While in prison, Hattie’s story of how she became an inmate was revealed. Hope and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) started looking into “Alfie.” It became obvious that Alfie was actually Andre DiMera. However, he never had to pay the price for letting Hattie go to prison for his crime. This is because Andre and Hope made a deal to help each other out.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal that the past is going to be mentioned this week. Chad will find out about what Andre did to Hattie and won’t be happy about it. Normally, Andre wouldn’t care too much about somebody’s opinion. However, Chad is the one person that he is trying to prove himself to. The discovery doesn’t put Thaao Penghlis’ character in the best light.

Even though Chad DiMera always wants to do the right thing, it is unlikely that he will turn in his brother to the authorities. However, their relationship will go through some turbulence. Andre has been trying to prove himself to Chad. With this latest revelation, he will wonder if the former villain can ever be trustworthy.

That isn’t all that Andre will be involved in this week on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that he will make a move. By the end of the week, expect him to approach Hope will some interesting information. Specifics were not released, but it might have to do with Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) return. She stole the DiMera fortune and he has never gotten over it. Chances are he will try to get payback.

The #DiMeras. Where art thou #abigail? #love that girl. #consistent. What lies ahead will be upsetting. But somewhere beneath a mystery is brewing. #forever #days A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Andre DiMera on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]