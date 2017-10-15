Scott Disick Thinks Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Need His Parenting Advice

Scott Disick is finally opening up about his thoughts on Khloe Kardashian’s rumored pregnancy and future as a mother. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also dished about why he thinks the reality star doesn’t need his parenting advice.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old TV personality was spotted at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, WA. Speaking with E! News, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy revealed that it isn’t necessary for him to give Khloe advice on parenting

Apparently, Scott believes that the Revenge Body star is more than capable of being a mom. Disick added that Khloe doesn’t really need advice on how to raise a child because the Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been so tight-knit.

He pointed out that all the children in the famous family are “kind of brought up in the same vicinity or one block over,” making it easy for them to watch over each other.

Scott further explained that the fact that they live close to each other makes it easier for them to be hands-on in almost every situation.

“I don’t really need to give advice per se because we are right there. It’s not like long-distance, ‘Hey, maybe you should try this?’ Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense.”

However, Disick reiterated that if ever Khloe asks for some parenting tips, he would definitely give one.

Scott, who is known to have a close relationship with Khloe, already has three kids of his own — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 2.

Relationship goals A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 26, 2016 at 10:44pm PDT

Meanwhile, Scott Disick has been quite busy with his love life lately. The father of three recently went public with his new girlfriend Sofia Richie.

And it looks like things are getting serious between the two, so much so that they started talking about marriage.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia, 19, has “fallen hard” for the reality star and convinced that they could have a real future together. Apparently, Disick, who is known for being a womanizer, also feels the same way too.

???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Sources told the webloid that Scott has been telling his friends that he could see himself settling down and marrying Sofia in the future. The same source added that Disick’s relationship with Richie is “way more than what he’s had with any other girls.”

As for Sofia, the gossip site claimed that she has been trying to make Scott “give up being a player for good.” The fashion model has been working hard as well to convince her father, Lionel Richie, that Scott is a great man.

Previously, it has been revealed that the music icon has some reservations about his daughter’s romance with Scott Disick. The 68-year-old crooner even admitted that he is “scared to death” about the relationship and doesn’t really know if he could trust the reality star.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]