Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘That’s A Wrap’ On ‘Deadpool 2’ In Touching Instagram Post

Deadpool 2 has officially wrapped and Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to thank everyone involved. Filming began in June of this year in Canada, Reynolds’ home country. The actor gushed over the cast and crew in his latest post, while not forgetting to throw in a joke here and there.

The 40-year-old actor shared eight photos from set on Instagram this evening. He began his lengthy post by thanking David Leitch, the film’s director. He bragged on Leitch’s “giant heart and talent” and honored him with the first photo in the slideshow.

Reynolds then went on to express his love for his hometown of Vancouver, where they shot many scenes in the film. He then thanked the usually thankless PAs, who he described as “first in and last out.” He also graciously thanked set directors and the prop department who he claimed filled every scene with Easter eggs.

Despite wrapping only hours ago, Reynolds admitted he already misses being on set. It will be a while before he portrays the bad-boy superhero again.

Reynolds also shared photos of Deadpool’s katanas, which are hilariously named Bea and Arthur. Another image showed Reynolds in full makeup and mask-less. It’s hard for fans to forget that “topographical map of Utah” look.

Writer Rhett Reese also celebrated the wrap by sharing the news with his Twitter followers. Reese also wrote the first Deadpool script.

The original Deadpool film dominated the box office when it smashed the opening weekend record for a rated-R film with an astounding $132 million. It was the first rated-R Marvel film, but notably is not a part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The Deadpool rights belong to Sony, so the R-rating was much easier to achieve. Logan followed off the success of Deadpool with an R-rating as well.

The film ended up earning over $783 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing rated-R movie of all time.

Now that the movie is in post-production, Screen Rant speculates fans will get a poster and trailer in the upcoming months.

Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. ☠️ #youremine #deadpool • Photo by @michaelmuller7 A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Deadpool 2 doesn’t have an official release date, but fans can expect it next year. The sequel brings Josh Brolin’s highly anticipated Cable to the big screen, as well as Zazie Beetz as Domino.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]