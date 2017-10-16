Beyonce’s Weight Loss: Queen Bey Does This Popular Fitness Program To Shed Baby Weight Off Fast

Beyonce is known for always keeping her body fit but the “Formation” singer is not exempted in gaining weight during her pregnancy with twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. However, Queen Bey certainly lived up to her name as she has proven to be a queen in losing baby weight fast as well. So how did she do it?

The 36-year-old singer just gave birth to her and Jay-Z’s twins in June. Four months later she is almost back to her original pre-baby body.

While some Hollywood stars would easily prefer to skip the long process by going under the knife, Beyonce’s weight loss is a result of her full dedication and hard work.

On Friday, Beyonce posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off her amazing post-baby figure. The “Crazy in Love” hitmaker flaunted her signature curves in a skin-tight white sweater with a ruched sheer black pencil skirt. Another photo gave a glimpse of her flat stomach, wearing a white, cropped off-shoulder top and a pair of high-waisted black flared trousers.

Beyonce’s weight loss is definitely impressive but it certainly did not happen overnight. Just like any other diet secrets, the 22-time Grammy winner has found one that works for her and stuck to it.

An insider revealed that Beyonce has changed her diet and is now opting for “mostly-vegan” meals. Another source also shared that the “Run The World” chart-topper has successfully lost the baby weight by “watching what she was eating and being health conscious.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 13, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

However, watching the portion size is certainly not enough to maintain the weight loss. It’s no secret that changing one’s eating habits is just a part of the whole program; the other part is exercise.

A source revealed that the mother-of-three does “SoulCycle several times a week as soon as she got clearance after her C-section.” This popular fitness program has helped Beyonce shed off her baby weight fast.

But given her hectic schedule, Beyonce can’t attend all the classes so she made sure to settle that concern and get her workout fix by hiring a trainer to do cardio, intervals, and weights at home.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]