‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Could Ivy’s New Love Be A Woman? New Clues Point To A Lesbian Storyline

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that a huge shocker is on the way for November sweeps. B&B headwriter and showrunner Brad Bell suggested that one of the characters on the CBS soap opera could come out as gay in the months ahead. With almost all the characters in committed relationships, it leaves Ivy as the only likely character to embark on a lesbian storyline.

Last week on Bold and the Beautiful, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) told Quinn (Rena Sofer) that she was seeing someone. She didn’t say she had a man in her life – she said “someone.” Many B&B viewers assumed her new love would be Mateo (Francisco San Martin), but that’s not a likely possibility. According to Soap Central, the only other people Mateo has interacted with besides Quinn and Eric (John McCook) is Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Is it possible that Ivy will come out as gay in a new frontburner storyline for November sweeps?

Brad Bell teased the Bold and the Beautiful fans several months ago that one of the popular characters will find themselves attracted to someone of the same sex. He suggested they would try to hide their relationship for a little while, only to come out of the closet when it got serious. For a while, B&B fans were puzzled on who could be the lucky actor that will have a gay storyline. Based on Ivy’s comments to Quinn, many viewers are convinced that she will reveal that her new lover is a woman.

Brad Bell is no stranger to controversial storylines. Several years ago, Bold and the Beautiful was the first soap to deal with a transgender storyline. It met mixed reviews from the fans. Many felt uncomfortable with the idea, while others thought it was an important issue to discuss.

Bold and the Beautiful has not confirmed whether Ivy’s new love is a woman. In the next few weeks, CBS should release the official November sweeps spoilers. Do you think Ivy’s new love interest could be a woman? If not Ivy, who would you like to see in a gay storyline?

