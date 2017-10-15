‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Explains Sami Kissing Chad DiMera, But It’s Not What You Think

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 16 tease that Sami Brady kisses Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn.) When hearing the news, some fans speculated it was revenge for Abigail’s (formerly Kate Mansi, currently Marci Miller) affair with EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott.) However, in an interview, Alison Sweeney explained what that kiss is really about.

The latest issue of Soap Opera Digest was full of explosive Days Of Our Lives spoilers and interviews. Alison Sweeney revealed details regarding Sami Brady’s return to Salem. On Thursday, October 19, Abby will walk in and catch Sami and Chad kissing. When looking at a sneak peek photo, it looks pretty passionate. However, things are not always as they appear. That is the case with Sami’s surprising smooch.

“In a lot of ways, he and EJ have a lot of similarities, and certainly for Sami, she misses that and misses him.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that there is no scandalous scheming as far as the kiss is concerned. It is spontaneous and while EJ and Chad’s similarities are one reason, that isn’t the only trigger. Sami is also flooded with memories and feelings when walking into the DiMera mansion.

“She recovers quickly and sort of makes a joke about whatever happened with Abby (and EJ), but in that moment, I think she’s missing her husband.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Sami might be over EJ and Abby’s affair. However, her soul mate has remained at the forefront of her mind for the past few years. The actress explained that Sami Brady has been in Europe searching for EJ DiMera. She believes that he is alive, stemming from the letter she received following his death. She talks about the search for EJ with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall.)

“Part of that emotional roller coaster with Marlena is that Sami has this sort of breakdown where she talks about what she’s been doing searching for EJ for the last couple of years, and how hard that is.”

Alison Sweeney also explained that searching for EJ has been emotional torture for Sami. Following several leads, none have panned out yet. Now, she comes back to Salem to begin a search for another dead loved one.

Even though people urge Sami to let the authorities handle the Will Horton (Chandler Massey) mystery, she can’t do that. The character is unable to sit back and wait for news. Being determined, passionate, and a go-getter, Sami is going to try to find out the truth about her son.

