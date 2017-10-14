Duggar Daughters Lose Privacy Lawsuit

The Inquisitr reported yesterday that Josh Duggar had lost his lawsuit against the magazine In Touch Weekly. Now, it appears the Duggar daughters have also lost their privacy lawsuit against the magazine.

Four of the Duggar daughters, Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Forsyth, took In Touch Weekly‘s parent company, Bauer Media, to court over complaints of privacy invasion. However, the young women’s suit was dismissed by a federal judge, just as their older brother’s was.

The Duggar daughters sought to sue the magazine after they released information that the four girls had been molested by their older brother, Josh Duggar, as minors. The magazine procured the information from Springdale, Arkansas’ police department, with their names redacted. But because of their family’s celebrity, having been a reality TV staple since 2008, fans were quick to connect the dots and figure out which Duggar daughters had been victims.

The lawsuit was dismissed on the grounds that the magazine was simply exercising its First Amendment rights and that nothing they published was untrue or unlawful. The court also ruled that they had a right to publish the information under the Freedom of Information Act.

Just like in Josh Duggar’s case, the judge ruled that the magazine and its parent company cannot be held responsible for issues pertaining to the way the Springdale police handled the situation.

The Duggar daughters still have an ongoing lawsuit with three officials who work for the City of Springdale. They are suing for an undisclosed amount of money in damages.

All of the public officials named as defendants on the lawsuit have filed motions to have it dismissed; however, they have been denied by the judge thus far.

Josh Duggar is still engaged in a lawsuit with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, who claims they have not been served with papers.

The news that Josh Duggar molested four of his younger sisters and one unnamed woman when they were all underage broke in 2015. Josh Duggar was also caught up in the Ashley Madison privacy breach, where it was revealed he was using the site to solicit sex from women who were not his wife, Anna Duggar.

