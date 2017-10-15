Courtney Love Warned Actresses About Harvey Weinstein Back In 2005, Was Banned By CAA For It

Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace has been a long time coming as many Hollywood stars line up to go on record about how disgusted they are by the movie mogul’s alleged actions. Weinstein is being outed left and right by actresses who claim they have been inappropriately contacted by the prominent producer in the past. And then there’s Courtney Love, who says that she is not one of Weinstein’s victims, meaning her 2005 warning to actresses is proof that Weinstein’s alleged inappropriateness was not a secret.

It all went down on the red carpet for Pamela Anderson’s Comedy Central Roast. Courtney Love must have been feeling especially protective of Hollywood actresses that day because she used her moment in front of the cameras in order to issue an urgent message. Now, more than a decade later, we know just how serious Courtney was.

Natasha Leggero asked Courtney Love if she had any advice for young actresses trying to make it big in Hollywood. According to TMZ, Courtney hesitated for a moment before speaking out for fear of a lawsuit. Then she proceeded anyway.

“I’ll get libeled if I say it,” Courtney Love began. “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go.”

That sounds pretty telling considering all of the accusations that have been waged against Harvey Weinstein this week, especially since so many elite Hollywood actors who have worked with Weinstein for years are busily making statements to the effect of not having any idea what the movie industry giant was allegedly up to.

After reminding everyone what Courtney Love said on the red carpet so many years ago, she spoke out again just to make sure everyone has the whole story.

Courtney made it clear that she was never one of Weinstein’s victims. However, her warning did have consequences. Love told TMZ after they reported on her 2005 warning that while she avoided a lawsuit, she was banned by the CAA for warning women about one of Hollywood’s biggest alleged sexual predators.

