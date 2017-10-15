Anti-Trump Comedian George Lopez Booed Off Stage During Diabetes Charity Fundraiser

Comedian George Lopez reportedly told anti-President Trump jokes and played the race card at a gala for juvenile diabetes in Denver. He reportedly left the stage to the sound of booing and didn’t return even though he supposedly was the charity event’s emcee.

Lopez is a vocal foe of the Trump agenda and in July, he suggested on Instragram that the Trump administration stop deporting Latinos and start deporting police instead to make the streets safer. According to the Independent Journal Review, in February 2016 Lopez tweeted out an image of President Trump being beheaded.

The “Page Six” gossip section of the New York Post revealed today that George Lopez bristled during the Denver gala when Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei politely asked him to dial back the Trump bashing, a brand of humor which apparently was prompting booing from the attendees.

“We’re told that Lopez responded to Maffei, ‘Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men.’ Trying to recover and sensing the audience turn, Lopez said, ‘Listen, it’s about the kids. . . I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America — it still is. So I apologize to your white privilege.'”

Lopez then introduced a video about childhood diabetes and did not return to the podium afterwards. A local TV personality assumed the hosting role for the event on behalf of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

In a now-deleted tweet, a witness confirmed that Lopez was making political comments about Trump, dropped an F-bomb, and was escorted out, the Gateway Pundit noted.

EXCLUSIVE: George Lopez was booed off stage over his anti-Trump comedy routine at a gala in Denver https://t.co/w5ni6whZyt pic.twitter.com/MTRlrZUV4j — Page Six (@PageSix) October 14, 2017

When his jokes were falling flat, Lopez apparently asked the audience if they were “El Chapo people.”

Maffei, a Trump supporter, contributed $250,000 to the charity, which raised $1.65 million that evening at the Carousel Ball. The clip below depicts George Lopez as he concludes his presentation at the fundraiser.

George Lopez rips childhood diabetes benefit attendees for their white privilege after being booed over Trump jokes. https://t.co/CVGIvxNYha pic.twitter.com/J9yfe8xkBC — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 14, 2017

There is a lot of speculation that ongoing Trump ridicule from the entertainment industry alienates Middle America and therefore increases the chances that the president will be reelected in 2020. It will be three years, however, before that theory can be tested.

During his long career in the pre-politics media spotlight as a New York real estate mogul and Apprentice franchise host, Donald Trump mingled with many celebrities and they with him. Things changed drastically once the former Democrat and independent became a GOP candidate for president and fell out of favor for various reasons with the show business community.

Presumably, George Lopez will at some point give his side of the story insofar as to what happened at the Denver diabetes fundraiser. With that in mind, be sure to watch this space for updates, along with a more complete video, if available, of what occurred.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]