‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Someone Will Leave ‘Y&R’ During November Sweeps, Clues Point To This Person

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal someone will be leaving Genoa City in the next few weeks. With so many storylines wrapping up soon, it’s hard to pinpoint who could be going. Y&R spoilers provide clues that one of the three characters listed below could soon be leaving Genoa City.

Juliet

Young and the Restless fans assume that trouble is brewing for Juliet (Laur Allen) and her unborn child. The buzz on social media states that Juliet could die in childbirth and leave her son to Cane (Daniel Goddard) to raise alone.

Juliet is a character that the Y&R fans aren’t quite sure if they like or not. They didn’t want her to break up Cane and Lily (Christel Khalil), a couple that had a dedicated fan base. However, people are starting to warm up to her so it would be a shame to kill her off now.

Zack

Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) days are numbered in Genoa City. The walls are closing in, and it won’t be long before he is forced to make a drastic move to prevent Abby (Melissa Ordway) from catching on to his prostitution sex ring. According to Soap Central, Zack will probably skip town in the next few weeks, but not before kidnapping Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), or Abby. Keep watching Young and the Restless to see how his storyline concludes.

Graham

The one person that has to be on the way out is Graham (Max Shippee). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that there is no way Graham can win over the Abbotts after his latest scheme. Not only did he admit to targeting Dina (Marla Adams) in an elaborate financial revenge plot, but he left her to die in her hotel room.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham will make more waves during the week of October 16, creating additional tension between himself and the Abbott family. If he wants to stick around, he will have a tough time if Ashely (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) want to push him out of their town.

Who do you think will be leaving Genoa City first? Do you think Juliet will die in childbirth? Will the Abbotts force Graham out of Genoa City?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

