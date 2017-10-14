‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah-Sharon-Tessa Kidnapped By Sex Traffickers – Awful Plot Finally Ends!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the rest of October hint that the three women that helped rescue Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) will find themselves in danger. It’s past due time for the sex trafficking ring plot to die down since fans have been lackluster in their interest in the story. But finally, new Y&R spoilers point to the finale of this arc as more women are put in danger before the bad guys are finally locked up and no longer a threat to Genoa City. With Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) taken from the hospital after being run down, she’s still at risk too.

Fans don’t like the trafficking plot

Not only have fans expressed their lack of interest in the sex ring story, but Soap Hub reported that 52% of fans voted to “make it go away” when asked about the plot. The topic is timely, but the story has not caught on with fans who have been meh about the whole thing. Unfortunately, even the most unsuccessful of stories must run its course and so the tale of unwilling hookers has spun on since summer. The good news is that it’s almost at an end and Y&R fans can put this sordid sage behind them.

#YR botched this sex trafficking story — Stephanie. (@qsteph) October 3, 2017

Tessa put herself, Sharon, and Mariah at risk

Y&R spoilers say that it’s Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) that puts lives at risk when she blabs to shady Zack (Ryan Ashton) about how the three of them teamed up to save Crystal. Tessa also tells Zack that she and the other ladies won’t stop until the bad guys are in jail. Unfortunately, Tessa spills all this tea to the bad guy in charge of the ring. The backstory between Tessa and Zack has never been fully explained, but clearly, he’s trouble, so why is she opening up to him about the sex trafficking ring?

After Tessa talked to Zack, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal he now knows for certain it’s Alice’s fault that Rainbow Girl got away and that the law is hot on his tail. Still, no one has linked the human trafficking ring to the dating app, but that’s coming soon. Soap Central spoilers for the week of October 23 say Scott Grainger’s (Daniel Hall) research into the sex ring triggers danger. Zack has been trying to keep a close eye on Scott to make sure the investigative reporter doesn’t find the truth. But Scott will.

Zack lures and kidnaps Tessa, Sharon, and Mariah

Upcoming Y&R spoilers for the rest of October reveal that Zack can’t take the chance that he’ll be exposed and that means he’s got to shut up the women pushing the investigation. Tessa, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) are all on Zack’s poop list thanks to Tessa talking too much. Given how badly the ladies want to take down the sex traffickers, it shouldn’t be too hard to lure them away from safety and snatch them.

According to Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday from Soaps She Knows, Sharon tells the girls about Alice’s hit and run and that she’s missing from the hospital. Mariah worries about potential danger since they stole Crystal away from the human traffickers. Tessa will worry that Crystal might be in danger, even though she’s in protective custody. Sharon tells the girls not to worry and ensures them that because they don’t know the identity of the top boss, they’re not in danger. Sharon is wrong.

On the last #YR, Sharon cuts a deal with Alice. Catch up on the latest full episode now: https://t.co/jVMoZpmpFB pic.twitter.com/Xk47jxMsge — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 3, 2017

Scott cracks the case – but Zack is one step ahead

Thanks to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) funding his start-up app, Zack has money to have a technological barrier between him and the men buying time with girls in the sex ring. Even worse, Abby gave Zack access to Scott, and that means he’s been able to keep an eye on Hashtag‘s investigation into the sex ring. Plus, Zack insisted on dinner with Sharon and Scott so he could ferret out what they know about the criminal investigation. The guy is clever, and it looks like he knows Genoa City is burned for the prostitution ring.

Y&R spoilers promise Zack knows he needs to leave town before he’s caught but he wants Rainbow Girl back since she was a top money maker. If Zack can snatch up Mariah, Tessa, and Sharon, he might be able to swap them for Crystal. There’s no telling what Zack will do when the noose tightens around his neck. So far, Zack has been able to stay ahead of the cops, but time is running out. Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

