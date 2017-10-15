Supermodel Tyra Banks And Boyfriend Erik Asla Split After Five Years Together

Tyra Banks and her longtime boyfriend, Erik Asla, have split after five years together. According to Page Six, the couple was struggling to keep their relationship afloat following the birth of their son, York Banks Asla, who was born in January of 2016. York was born via a gestational surrogate.

“She and Erik are friends. The break up was drama-free.”

The supermodel was stepmother to the daughters Asla had from a previous relationship.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Tyra is enjoying motherhood. The source added, “she loves being a mom and is very hands-on.” The insider also said that the split between Tyra Banks and her photographer boyfriend Erik Asla was peaceful and that “they’re co-parenting their young son.”

The America’s Got Talent host and Erik still have plans on working together. An insider revealed to Page Six that Asla is set to shoot photos for the opening credits of Tyra’s hit reality television show.

“He is slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits of… the upcoming America’s Next Top Model.”

Asla is a seasoned photographer and has shot for several major publications including Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, and German Vogue. Tyra and Asla first met when he was a guest on the Norwegian version of the competitive modeling reality show America’s Next Top Model.

Back in 2015, Banks said that she and Erik are both creative and balance one another out. Tyra added, “We just have fun. He’s my best friend.”

According to reports, Tyra Banks is dating again after her split from her child’s father. On Thursday, Tyra was spotted on a date with a new man in West Hollywood, Us Weekly revealed.

According to a source, “the relationship is new.”

Amid the breakup, Tyra placed her Battery Park City apartment on the market for $17.5 million in May.

Tyra Banks happily announced the arrival of her son via an Instagram post. Tyra went on to thank the woman who carried her son and prayed for those who are struggling with fertility.

“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here.”

Tyra noted that her son had her fingers and “big eyes” and “daddy Erik’s mouth and chin.”

In the past, Banks has been open about her struggles to conceive. In 2015, Tyra opened up to then-pregnant Chrissy Teigen during FABLife and discussed some of the difficulties she’s faced during the IVF process.

Tyra said it wasn’t easy to give herself daily shots and go to work with a smile on her face when at times she felt nauseous.

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York???? A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

“We’re kind of going through this similar thing with IVF… And, you know, putting needles in your tummy every day and having to come to work and smile when you feel like you want to throw up and lay down — I can’t believe I’m saying this right now!”

In September of 2016, Banks opened up about motherhood and said that her son has quite the outgoing personality. According to Tyra, 20-month-old York loves people, is very social, and enjoys being in on the action.

“He wants to sit on someone’s lap or stand on someone’s lap and dance around and be a part of it. It’s so good for him that he’s so social, I wasn’t like that when I was a little girl! My mom says I was like, ‘Mommy, mommy! No, I just want mommy!’ So he’s the complete opposite! Maybe he takes after his dad? Or me as an adult.”

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

However, during Tyra’s appearance on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, she admitted that she regretted posting York’s photos.

During a Father’s Day family outing, Tyra thought paparazzi managed to get a photo of her son. Banks then decided to post a photo of her son instead of waiting for news outlets to take advantage of the opportunity.

Tyra said she texted Erik and said she had to post a photo of her son before the paparazzi. Banks said she didn’t want paparazzi to make money from releasing the first photos of their son.

“So I posted the picture. The next day, there ain’t no paparazzi pictures, ’cause mama knew how to hide that camera. She’s a supermodel for a reason!”

