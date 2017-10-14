Teresa Giudice Talks Her New Look, Insists Hair Was Never Black

Do you really know Teresa Giudice as well as you might think you do?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is insisting her hair was never black.

Not only that, Bravo reports the 45-year-old reality TV star recently told The Lookbook she’s now utterly convinced “blondes really do have more fun.”

Guidice has been sporting her new blonde locks for almost a year now, but still clearly seems to be basking in the glow of her new look. As for the color discrepancy, Guidice adds “my hair was never black. It was dark brown. Hairdressers couldn’t get my hair color correct, so that’s why my hair ended up turning black.”

Nowadays, Giudice would seem to have more pressing issues to deal with. The eldest of her four young daughters, Gia, is said to be spending an increasing amount of time with her first boyfriend.

Word is the teen Bravo only identifies as Nick has Teresa’s seal of approval.

“My oldest does have a boyfriend, her first boyfriend, and I have to say, ‘thank you, God,’ I got very lucky,” Giudice recently told reporters. “He’s amazing.”

If only Giudice could have such contentment in her own love life.

With husband Joe still serving out the remainder of his 41-month prison sentence on the same fraud charges that landed her behind bars for nearly a year, Giudice recently shared that all still may not be blissful between them.

In her new novel Standing Strong, she recently revealed she has thought of divorce, even though no one in her family has ever gone that route before.

“But my parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe,” Radar Online has reported Giudice writes in her new novel. “They both feel like I didn’t deserve what happened to me. They definitely feel like Joe is to blame”

Whether she and Joe are able to work things out or not, Giudice recently told All About Truth she’ll always have some regrets.

“Definitely, I wish I never put my husband on TV,” she said. “He looks back on how he was on the show and feels bad that he was so s—ty on TV. He’s not like that in real life.”

All the trouble with their finances has also left Teresa vowing that she and Joe will keep their finances separate going forward.

“I’m never signing anything ever again,” she said. “I think we should keep things separate. So, in that way, we kinda will be divorced.”

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]